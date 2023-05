Quand est la première de Dragon Ball Super saison 2: est-ce toujours en 2023?

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION

SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION is a digital card game that features strategic gameplay, an engaging storyline, and adrenaline-pumping confrontation from the Dragon Ball Heroes universe. The game was developed by Dimps Corporation, SAFARI GAMES Co., Ltd. and published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment on April 5th, 2019. The game is set in the Hero Town, an alternate reality in which the SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION takes place. Players get to create their own avatar and then embark on an epic journey to attain the title of World Champion by beating all the opposition that stands in their way. But, problems arise when antagonists from the virtual game world suddenly find their way to Hero Town and cause havoc. In the middle of chaos, you need to jump straight into the action and work together with all kinds of awesome Dragon Ball characters in order to defeat evil and bring back peace. SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION features over 350 famous characters from the cult classic manga and anime, over 1000 cards to play and experiment with, the Card and Mission Creation Mode, and thrilling online and even local battles that players can participate in. This is an experience that both card game fans and Dragon Ball fans are going to enjoy!