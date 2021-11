PS5 Action RPG Lies of P veut gratter vos démangeaisons transmises par le sang dans une nouvelle bande-annonce de gameplay

Kinguin Maneater EU PS4/PS5 CD Key

Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the open ocean, with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu... kill or be killed. Features Become a MANEATER Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you. Explore a massive...