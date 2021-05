Production de « Attack The Block 2 » officiellement confirmée

CASAMANIA set de 2 chaises VAD (Blanc - polypropylène / Métal verni)

The Vad pays a tribute to the tradition of the Scandinavian masters. The body of the chair, durable and striking, is produced in recyclable reinforced polypropylene by means of injection moulding in a single block. The Vad chair offers stackability and is suitable for indoor as well as outdoor spaces, making it a fit for both contract and domestic environments.