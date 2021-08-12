Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer Is Pure Nicolas Cage Samurai Western Insanity

The North Face Vectiv Enduris Futurelight Women's Trail Running Shoes - AW21 - Blue / Purple - Size: 41 - womens

The North Face Vectiv Enduris Futurelight Women's Trail Running Shoes An incredibly lightweight but stable shoe, that is cushioned and propulsive, the VECTIV Enduris is a shoe that will help your trail running take a leap forwards. Breathable Air Mesh Upper Covering your feet in a layer of breathable mesh, the upper of the shoe allows an optimal amount of airflow to be carried throughout the shoe. Working to push the hot air out, and bring in the cool, fresh air, the shoes curate a perfect microclimate for your feet, an environment to keep you feeling comfortable throughout. A soft-padded tongue is integrated into the Enduris to provide long-lasting comfort, it also provides your feet with a locked-in, secure feeling. Completing the upper of this shoe is a traditional closing system, which ensures the shoes are secure to your feet, and provide you with an element of personalisation, giving you the option to tighten or loosen when necessary. VECTIV Technology Midsole Designed to maximise energy on the trails, the midsole has been constructed using The North Face's revolutionary Vectiv technology. The Vectiv system works to provide runners with more energy return by reducing fatigue and helping them prepare for the next toe-off. Vectiv technology minimises energy loss, increases propulsion, and delivers an abundance of structural support making running feel effortless and giving you the confidence to reach new PB's. Within the midsole, a rocker geometry is engineered to create long-lasting forward propulsion so you'll always feel ready to take your next step. The curved nature of the soles delivers outstanding energy return and works to create fluid moves throughout the gait cycle for optimal running efficiency. To ensure complete comfort, the dual-density foam midsole helps to cushion the feet as you strike down on hard, unforgiving surfaces. The soft nature of the foam ensures complete comfort on uneven terrain so you can go further for longer. To finish off the shoe in total comfort, the OrthoLite X55 footbed is made up of 5% recycled rubber content and gives you the perfect fit you need in a trail shoe. Surface Control Outsole Designed to be hardwearing and grippy the Vectiv Infinite Trail Running Shoes have been developed using The North Face's signature Surface Control Rubber Outsole. This durable compound has been specially designed to ensure traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Not only does the outsole work exceptionally well on wet and dry terrain but it also works to ensure multi-directional traction on a wide range of surfaces. The highly durable rubber is strong enough to withstand the toughest trails yet, is flexible enough to adapt to different terrain so you can have complete control. The durable rubber provides a strong grip on the most challenging terrain; it works to protect itself from damage, and protect users from losing control and slipping. The outsole is designed to hold firm on uneven terrain so...