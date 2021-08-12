Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer Is Pure Nicolas Cage Samurai Western Insanity

Nicolas Cage fait une figure sombre et héroïque dans la première bande-annonce de Prisonniers du pays fantôme, qui oppose l’acteur oscarisé et icône d’Hollywood à des fantômes, des samouraïs et des ninjas dans un mash-up de genre thriller d’action gonzo qui doit vraiment être vu pour être cru. En raison de sa sortie en salles et en vidéo à la demande le 17 septembre 2021, par RLJE Films, les fans de la marque particulière de singeries de la Cage sont clairement pour un régal absolu.
D’après l’apparence de la séquence, qui présente Nicolas Cage clouant une fois de plus le rôle de héros torturé et mâchant délicieusement tout décor qui décide de se mettre en travers de son chemin, l’acteur a marqué le rôle déterminant de sa carrière en tant que héros, un criminel notoire cherchant l’expiation de son passé infâme.
Situé dans la ville frontière perfide de Samurai Town (quelqu’un d’autre s’émerveille de l’approche littérale sans vergogne du film pour les noms de personnes et de lieux ?) Prisonniers du pays fantôme suit un braqueur de banque impitoyable nommé Hero, joué par Nicolas Cage, qui est sorti de prison par le riche seigneur de guerre The Governor, dont la petite-fille adoptive Bernice a disparu. Le gouverneur offre au prisonnier sa liberté en échange de la récupération du fugitif. Pour échapper au monde cauchemardesque, Hero doit briser la malédiction qui contrôle le mystérieux Ghostland. Attaché dans un costume de cuir qui s’autodétruira dans les trois jours, le bandit part à la recherche de la jeune femme et de son propre chemin vers la rédemption.
Avec Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Ed Skrein, Young Dais et Tak Sakaguchi aux côtés de Cage, Prisoners of the Ghostland est réalisé par Sion Sono à partir d’un scénario d’Aaron Hendry et Reza Sixo Safai. Prisonniers de Ghostland a tous les ingrédients pour une expérience de film de série B parfaite, chaque élément se combinant pour créer un vortex de beauté et de violence entre l’Est et l’Ouest, avec Cage pris au piège au milieu vêtu d’un costume en cuir équipé de bombes.
Cage lui-même a déjà fait l’éloge du script, le décrivant comme « contrairement à tout ce que j’ai jamais lu auparavant. C’est peut-être le film le plus fou que j’ai jamais fait, et cela veut dire quelque chose. C’est là-bas. Je porte un cuir noir moulant combinaison avec des grenades attachées à différentes parties du corps, et si je ne sauve pas la fille du gouverneur de cette frontière où ils sont tous des fantômes et la ramène, ils vont me faire exploser. «
Le réalisateur Sion Sono a poursuivi en faisant écho à ces sentiments, révélant qu’il serait plus qu’heureux de Prisonniers du pays fantôme pour détenir le titre de film le plus fou de Nic Cage. « Je préfère laisser cette question au public », a déclaré Sono. « Cependant, je sais que Nicolas Cage a fait beaucoup de grandes œuvres et certaines de ses œuvres sont également folles. Si le public pense que c’est le film le plus fou qu’il ait jamais fait, le film le plus fou qu’il ait jamais fait, alors je le ferais soyez vraiment très heureux d’entendre cela.
Prisonniers du pays fantôme déjà rayonné sa beauté unique dans les yeux de quelques chanceux lors de sa première mondiale au Festival du film de Sundance 2021 le 31 janvier 2021, et détient actuellement une part prometteuse de 76% sur Rotten Tomatoes. Le film devrait sortir en salles et en vidéo à la demande le 17 septembre 2021.
