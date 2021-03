Premières fuites du manga Boruto 56: Naruto Next Generations

Manga Entertainment Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 4 (Episodes 40-51)

Hiroyuki Yamashita, Mission time! Boruto and Team 7's simple mission becomes a lot more complicated when it turns into a kidnapping case! Shikadai and his team find themselves embroiled in the affairs of the mysterious Byakuya Gang. What are the goals of these masked marauders? Are they just crooks or