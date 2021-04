Première fuite de photos de Matt Smith sur le tournage de House of the Dragon

Harry Potter Hogwarts Neon Crest Men's T-Shirt - Black - S - Noir

The Hogwarts crest bears the symbols of the four houses and the school motto "Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus", or, "Never tickle a sleeping dragon".Step into the magical realm with this incredible range of Official Harry Potter merchandise! Do you wish to show your love of your chosen House? Or are your desires geared for power and the Dark Arts? There's something for everyone here, Muggles and magic users alike!All T-shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (excl. Grey at 90% Cotton & 10% Polyester) for excellent comfort. If you prefer a baggier fit, please order one size larger.