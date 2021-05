Précommandez Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series pour PS4

Pop! Vinyl Star Wars Concept Series Alternate Vader Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The amazing Celebration Concept Series of Star Wars Funko Pops are based on the character concept art by the legendary Ralph McQuarrie. Besides George Lucas, no one else had as big an impact on Star Wars than McQuarrie. In an interview, McQuarrie says that he came up with the initial design of Alternate Darth Vader in just a day.Bring home a piece of the stellar saga with the Star Wars Concept Series Alternate Vader Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure. Figure measures about 3 3/4 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box, please note images shown are artwork and the final product produced may vary.