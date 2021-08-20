Pourquoi Marvel’s Eternals n’a pas combattu Thanos révélé dans une nouvelle séquence MCU

Depuis l’arrivée de la première bande-annonce d’Eternals il y a quelques mois, de nombreux MCU les fans ont demandé où se trouvaient ces personnages tous puissants lors des événements de Guerre de l’infini et Fin du jeu et pourquoi ils n’ont rien fait pour empêcher Thanos de voler la moitié du monde. Ces fans n’ont pas eu à attendre l’arrivée du film en novembre pour trouver une explication, car les premiers instants de la nouvelle bande-annonce finale qui a été publiée aujourd’hui mettent fin à ce problème en 20 secondes environ et il semble que la réponse soit assez simple – ils n’étaient pas autorisés à s’impliquer.
Alors que beaucoup de gens ne s’attendaient pas à ce que les premiers instants de la bande-annonce expliquent en détail comment le Éternels ne font que maintenant leur apparition dans le MCU, c’est exactement ce que nous avons obtenu, et bien qu’il y ait beaucoup plus dans le film que la bande-annonce ne le laisse penser, nous savons qu’une grande partie du film se déroulera de nos jours, après Blip. Ceci est établi par une déclaration d’ouverture dans la bande-annonce, qui explique que les Éternels existent depuis des milliers d’années, mais ont été accusés de ne jamais s’immiscer dans la vie humaine à moins que des déviants ne soient impliqués. Le snap, et plus important encore le Snap effectué par Hulk pour inverser l’éradication de la moitié du monde par Thanos, a fourni suffisamment de puissance pour permettre aux Deviants d’émerger et de préparer un assaut de la Terre.
Donc, avec tout cela clarifié, nous avons une solution rapide aux « problèmes » soulevés par les fans, et cela permet au film lui-même d’être ensuite mis en place avec une chronologie de sept jours dans laquelle les Eternals doivent rallier leurs troupes et prendre position. pour sauver le monde. Vous savez, le genre habituel de trucs de super-héros de style Avengers.
Il y avait peu de choses à faire dans la première bande-annonce et personne ne savait vraiment à quoi s’attendre du film. Comme pour chaque film Marvel, seul un synopsis très bref et basique a été publié et de nombreux secrets du film ne seront révélés qu’à l’arrivée du film en novembre. Cependant, la nouvelle bande-annonce donne un meilleur aperçu des êtres surhumains en action, brandissant leurs pouvoirs contre des adversaires à l’air vicieux, qui semblent tous s’inscrire dans ce modèle Marvel d’action, d’humour et de sensations fortes.
L’autre aspect intéressant de la bande-annonce est la confirmation de la date à la fin. Bien que la sortie de novembre reste en place, il n’y a aucune mention que le film soit disponible uniquement dans les cinémas, ou en streaming, ou une combinaison. Kevin Feige a récemment laissé entendre qu’il y avait encore des délibérations sur la façon dont Éternels arriverait, et beaucoup de choses semblent dépendre de ce qui se passe avec Shang-Chi et la légende des dix anneaux, qui ne devrait sortir qu’en salles le 3 septembre.
Avec les inquiétudes de Covid, voir des films comme Venom : qu’il y ait un carnage étant repoussé d’un mois, nombreux sont ceux qui regardent Shang-Chi de très près pour voir où la future stratégie de Disney peut aller ensuite. Éternels devrait actuellement arriver le 5 novembre.
Sujets : Éternels
