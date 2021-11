Post Malone et the Weeknd présentent leur nouvelle collaboration

Urban Outfitters The Weeknd - After Hours LP- taille: ALL

After Hours is the fourth studio album from The Weeknd. Features guest appearances from Chromatics and Lil Uzi Vert. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US, Canada and the UK. 2020, Island Records. Tracklisting Disc 1 1. Alone Again 2. Too late 3. Hardest to Love 4. Scared to Live 5. Snowchild 6. Escape from LA 7. Heartless 8. Faith Disc 2 9. Blinding Lights 10. In Your Eyes 11. Save Your Tears 12. Repeat After Me (Interlude) 13. After Hours 14. Until I Bleed Out