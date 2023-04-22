Plus de films Nintendo arrivent après le film Super Mario Bros

UN Zelda film? Un nouveau Pokémon adaptation? Tout peut arriver maintenant après Le film Super Mario Bros. succès. Cela fait à peine deux semaines que Mario et Luigi sont revenus sur grand écran dans la nouvelle adaptation Illumination du jeu à succès de Nintendo, mais le film est déjà devenu l’un des plus gros succès au box-office de l’année, et il semble qu’il continuera à battre des records.
Après avoir battu Congelé 2 comme le meilleur week-end d’ouverture d’un film d’animation de l’histoire du cinéma, Super mario a maintenu la première place au box-office pour son deuxième week-end et devrait le répéter cette même semaine. Le film a également déjà dépassé Ant-Man et la Guêpe : Quantumania comme le film le plus rentable de 2023, et il n’est même pas sorti au Japon, où la popularité de Nintendo est hors des charts.
Alors que les fans espèrent bien sûr un deuxième film pour continuer les aventures du plombier, ils se demandent également si d’autres jeux Nintendo arriveront sur grand écran après ce succès fracassant. Et il semble que ce sera le cas.
Alors qu’il parlait au site japonais Nihon Keizai Shimbun (via My Nintendo News), le créateur de jeux vidéo Shigeru Miyamoto a révélé qu’il n’y avait « aucun doute » que d’autres adaptations viendraient ensuite. Les fans peuvent donc s’attendre à ce que d’autres franchises Nintendo arrivent à l’écran à l’avenir.
Quels autres jeux Nintendo pourraient être adaptés ?
Outre Pokémon et Marioqui sont certainement les noms les plus populaires au sein de Nintendo, il y a une troisième place sur ce podium et c’est réservé pour LA légende de Zelda. C’est probablement le choix préféré des fans lorsqu’on leur demande quelle adaptation ils veulent voir ensuite.
Zelda suit les aventures héroïques du jeune guerrier Link, qui doit affronter des dangers et résoudre des énigmes pour aider la princesse Zelda à vaincre Ganondorf et à sauver sa maison, le royaume d’Hyrule.
Quand cela vient à PokémonWarner Bros. Discovery travaille déjà sur un deuxième Détective Pikachu film, il pourrait donc être compliqué pour Illumination de développer un film différent pour la même franchise. Cela peut donc prendre un certain temps pour qu’ils réalisent tout projet lié à cela.
Un autre excellent choix serait de développer Super Mario Bros. spin-offs, et le personnage parfait pour le faire est Donkey Kong de Seth Rogen. Le personnage était l’un des plus acclamés par les fans du film, et il a une vaste gamme de jeux avec lui en tant que protagoniste qui pourraient être utilisés comme source pour un film.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. U & Super Luigi UBrand : Nintendo, Binding : Videospiel, Label : Nintendo, Publisher : Nintendo, Feature : 2 Wii U Top Spiele : New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U, medium : Videospiel, 0 : Nintendo WII U
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros.AudienceRating : Freigegeben ohne Altersbeschränkung, Brand : Nintendo, Binding : Videospiel, Edition : Standard, Label : Nintendo, Publisher : Nintendo, NumberOfDiscs : 1, NumberOfItems : 1, PackageQuantity : 1, Feature : Genre : Geschicklichkeit, medium : Videospiel, 0 : Nintendo WII, 0 : Nintendo Wii, releaseDate : 2014-06-13
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. U + Super Luigi U - Nintendo Selects - [Wii U]AudienceRating : Freigegeben ohne Altersbeschränkung, Brand : Nintendo, Binding : Videospiel, Edition : New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U, Label : Nintendo, Publisher : Nintendo, PackageQuantity : 1, Feature : Plattform : Nintendo Wii U, medium : Videospiel, 0 : Nintendo WII U, publicationDate : 2016-04-15, releaseDate : 2016-04-15, languages : german
-
Nintendo New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. 2AudienceRating : Freigegeben ohne Altersbeschränkung, Brand : Nintendo, Binding : Videospiel, Label : Nintendo, Publisher : Nintendo, NumberOfItems : 1, PackageQuantity : 1, medium : Videospiel, 0 : Nintendo DS, publicationDate : 2012-08-01, releaseDate : 2012-08-17, languages : german
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros.AudienceRating : Freigegeben ohne Altersbeschränkung, Brand : Nintendo, Binding : Videospiel, Label : Nintendo, Publisher : Nintendo, NumberOfDiscs : 1, NumberOfItems : 1, PackageQuantity : 1, Feature : 98654, medium : Videospiel, 0 : Not Machine Specific, releaseDate : 2009-11-20
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. UBrand : Nintendo, Binding : Videospiel, Label : Nintendo, Publisher : Nintendo, Feature : 2320140, medium : Videospiel, 0 : Nintendo WII U, 0 : Nintendo Wii, releaseDate : 2012-11-30
-
Nintendo Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe [Nintendo Switch] + Switch Online 12 Monate [Download Code]Brand : Nintendo, Binding : Product Bundle, Edition : Deluxe + Online 12 Monate, medium : Product Bundle
-
Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Challenger Pack 8 Nintendo SwitchSephiroth, armed with his ruthless Masamune sword and a desire to destroy, joins the Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate game as a part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol 2 DLC*! This silver-haired swordsman is Cloud’s arch nemesis and one of the most iconic villains in gaming. Don’t be fooled by his chillingly calm demeanor, his hard-hitting style can deal some white-hot damage. Included with Sephiroth is the Northern Cave stage and additional tracks. Yes, that song is included. Sephiroth strikes fear into his opponent’s heart by using a combination of heavy strikes and deadly magic. His neutral special attack, Flare, launches an exploding fireball. Hold it down long enough to pull off a devastating Gigaflare, but with shorter range. Nothing instils a sense a dread like Sephiroth’s side special, Shadow Flare. This quick blast of energy surrounds your opponent and eventually explodes—it can also be stacked 5 times! In addition to these malicious maneuvers, Sephiroth can slash in any direction at high speed with his up special, Blade Dash / Octaslash, and he can create a protective barrier with his down special, Scintilla. When at a disadvantage, such has having more damage than his opponent, a wing can grow from Sephiroth’s back. In this demonically angelic state, his power and movement speed is increased, Smash Attacks gain Super Armor, and he can even jump up to three times in the air. The greater disadvantage you’re at, such as in damage, score, or stock, the easier it will be for the wing to grow. Sephiroth is at his most powerful when he uses his Final Smash, Supernova. After a wide slash, Sephiroth unleashes an incredible explosion that deals damage and sometimes status effects! With his Masamune blade in hand and destruction on his mind, Sephiroth is a force …
-
Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Joker Challenger Pack Nintendo SwitchJoker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5, joins the battle! Turn your rebellious spirit into strength, and fight gracefully alongside the great Arsene! Joker is paired with a new stage named Mementos. With his bold style and surprising speed, Joker will take your heart! This set contains the following: ・ Fighter: Joker ・ Stage: Mementos ・ Music: 11 tracks (*1) ・ Smash tag icons: 3 ・ Spirits: Joker (Phantom Thief), Joker (Student) (*2) ・ Spirit Board additions: Spirits from the Persona series that were added in Ver. 3.0.0. (*3) (*4) *1 Can be found in Vault → Sounds. *2 Collectable via Classic Mode or the Shop on the Vault menu after purchasing this set. *3 Check the "Software update available: Ver. 3.0.0" news update for details on the new spirits. *4 You can get the new Persona spirits (excluding the Joker spirits) from Vault → Shop even without purchasing this set.
-
Nintendo Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Byleth Challenger Pack Nintendo SwitchSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate's latest playable character is Fire Emblem's Byleth. If you've played the franchise's latest entry, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you'll be intimately familiar with them as they're your in-game avatar. They'll be available to download on January 28th. You'll have instant access to them if you own the game's Fighters Pass. In addition to both the male and female versions of the character, you'll have access to multiple weapons. In all, Byleth has four arms at their disposal: a sword, axe, spear and bow. The latter three weapons correspond to the relic weapons from Three Houses. While Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai described Byleth as one of the slower characters in the game's current roster, the fact their move set incorporates four weapons means they're one of the more versatile combatants as well. They also have more range than the typical swordsmen in Smash Bros. Ultimate. In addition to Byleth, the downloadable content gives you access to a new stage, Garreg Mach Monastery, and 11 songs spanning the Fire Emblem series. As part of the Fighters Pass, Nintendo has released four other characters: Persona 5's Joker, Hero from Dragon Quest XI, Banjo-Kazooie and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury. Although there are already 80 characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai and company plan to add six more characters as part of the game's upcoming Fighters Pass Vol. 2. The second pass will set you back $30. Each new character added through the pack will come with a new stage and multiple music tracks.
-
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, LEGO DC Super-Villains Nintendo SwitchIt's good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO® adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth's protection to their counterparts, who have proclaimed themselves as the "Justice Syndicate". It's up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth's new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure.