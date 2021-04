Phoebe Bridgers surprend en détruisant un ukulélé maintenant

Bumblebee Ukuleles BUC23 Concert Blue

Bumblebee Ukuleles BUC23 Concert Blue; concert ukulele; top mahogany; back and sides mahogany; neck meranti, fretbooard and bridge kuku; 18 frets; nut width 38mm; engraved Soundhole rosette and headstocklogo; open chrome tuners with black buttons; finish Blue open pore