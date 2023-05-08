Pedro Pascal remporte le prix du meilleur héros pour The Last of Us aux MTV Movie & TV Awards

Pour son rôle dans Le dernier d’entre nousacteur Pedro Pascal est le lauréat cette année du prix du meilleur héros au Prix du film et de la télévision MTV. Comme les fans de la série le savent, la série met en scène Pascal dans le rôle de Joel, un passeur endurci qui sert de protecteur à Ellie, une adolescente interprétée par Bella Ramsey. Le rôle a été très acclamé, catapultant Pascal encore plus loin dans la stratosphère en tant que l’une des stars les plus chaudes d’aujourd’hui, ce n’est donc pas le plus grand choc de voir l’acteur réclamer l’honneur du meilleur héros lors de la remise des prix.
« Je tiens à vous remercier, MTV Movie & TV Awards », a déclaré Pascal dans son discours de remerciement. « Je suis un enfant de MTV. J’ai grandi sur MTV. Donc, cela signifie le monde absolu pour moi. »
Pascal a également expliqué comment 77,5 millions de personnes ont voté pour la remise des prix cette année, ce qui rend d’autant plus honorable qu’il a été nommé meilleur héros par le peuple.
« [It] me coupe le souffle et en fait un tel honneur », a déclaré Pascal, clairement heureux de remporter la victoire.« Tous les jeunes du monde sont mes héros, et je ne serais pas ici sans vous. «
Cela dit, il y avait d’autres bonnes options qui étaient en place. Les autres nominés comprenaient Jenna Ortega dans le rôle de Wednesday Addams dans Mercredi; Diego Luna dans le rôle de Cassian Andor dans Andor; Paul Rudd comme Scott Lang dans Ant-Man et la Guêpe : Quantumania; et Tom Cruise dans le rôle du capitaine Pete « Maverick » Mitchell dans Top Gun : Maverick.
Le prix du meilleur héros a été introduit pour la première fois en 2006, lorsque Christian Bale a gagné pour avoir joué Bruce Wayne dans Batman commence. Le prix a été retiré l’année suivante avant de revenir en 2012 et a depuis servi de prix annuel aux MTV Movie & TV Awards. Certains des autres lauréats précédents incluent Henry Cavill dans le rôle de Clark Kent dans Homme d’acierJennifer Lawrence dans le rôle de Katniss Everdeen dans The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Partie 2Chadwick Boseman dans le rôle de T’Challa dans Panthère noireRobert Downey Jr. dans le rôle de Tony Stark dans Avengers : Fin de partieet Anthony Mackie dans le rôle de Sam Wilson dans Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver. L’année dernière, Scarlett Johansson a gagné pour avoir joué Natasha Romanoff dans Veuve noire.
Pedro Pascal reviendra en tant que Joel
C’était aussi la deuxième fois que Pascal était nominé pour ce même prix. En 2021, il a été nominé pour le meilleur héros pour son rôle de Din Djarin dans Le Mandalorien. Pascal est toujours aussi fort dans ce rôle, alors que la troisième saison de la Guerres des étoiles série récemment conclue sur Disney +. Alors que l’avenir de ce spectacle reste à voir, nous savons que Pascal sera de retour pour jouer Joel dans Le dernier d’entre nouscar la série a été renouvelée et il est prévu de commencer le tournage de la deuxième saison dans les mois à venir.
Vous pouvez diffuser Le dernier d’entre nous sur HBO Max.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
PlayStation PC LLC, The Last of Us Part I ROWExperience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us™, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever. Built for PC The Last of Us Part I PC release brings with it plenty of PC features to bring Joel and Ellie’s tense and unforgettable journey to life. This version of The Last of Us Part I is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. Part I will feature AMD FSR 2.2 support*, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support*, VSync and frame rate cap options, and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more. Through the experiences of Joel and Ellie, PC players can fully immerse themselves in beautiful yet haunting environments in stunning detail with true 4K resolutions**. From the harsh, oppressive streets of the Boston QZ to the overgrown and abandoned homes of Bill’s Town to so much more, embark on a beautiful journey across the United States of America with Ultra-Wide Monitor Support for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios. Experience all these locations, stealthily sneaking through abandoned homes and cities (and picking their drawers and cabinets clean looking for supplies) or engage in tense, captivating action with 3D audio support to better hear the rustle of leaves, the crack of glass, or the footfalls of enemies trying to ambush you***. …
-
PlayStation PC LLC, The Last of Us Part IExperience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us™, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever. Built for PC The Last of Us Part I PC release brings with it plenty of PC features to bring Joel and Ellie’s tense and unforgettable journey to life. This version of The Last of Us Part I is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. Part I will feature AMD FSR 2.2 support*, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support*, VSync and frame rate cap options, and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more. Through the experiences of Joel and Ellie, PC players can fully immerse themselves in beautiful yet haunting environments in stunning detail with true 4K resolutions**. From the harsh, oppressive streets of the Boston QZ to the overgrown and abandoned homes of Bill’s Town to so much more, embark on a beautiful journey across the United States of America with Ultra-Wide Monitor Support for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios. Experience all these locations, stealthily sneaking through abandoned homes and cities (and picking their drawers and cabinets clean looking for supplies) or engage in tense, captivating action with 3D audio support to better hear the rustle of leaves, the crack of glass, or the footfalls of enemies trying to ambush you***. …
-
The Last Of Us Part 2 PS4Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts that responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.
-
Ubisoft Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show USIt’s now your turn to invade the Rabbids’ world: Rabbids® Invasion, the kids’ hit animated TV show, is now a video game! Kids can play with a selection of episodes from the TV show and compete in multiplayer mode with fun-silly challenges! Experience the Rabbids Invasion TV show in a brand new way with your family & friends! The game will release on Kinect for Xbox One and Kinect for Xbox 360. Play Through 20 Rabbids® Invasion Episodes Watch, play and interact with the Rabbids while the episode is running. Enjoy a new experience where you actively participate to become both an actor and a spectator of your favorite TV show. Have Fun With Over 400 Wacky Full-Motion Activities Have a virtual egg battle with the Rabbids, try to quickly match their silly poses, play against the timer or scream out the iconic Rabbids “bwaah”. You can even launch the Rabbids through the air! So, Jump up and get moving! Play With Family and Friends in a Competitive Social Experience Enjoy hilarious times with your friends and unlock new content while competing for the highest score. You can also challenge them and try to become champion of the episode! Let the Rabbids Invade Your Living Room The Rabbids will pay you a visit with augmented reality. Interact with the Rabbids in your own living room and dance along with them. Collect Memorable Moments in the Rabbids Photo Album Take selfies with the Rabbids using Kinect.
-
Deep Silver, Metro: Last Light Redux USIt is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above. But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour… Product Overview: Metro: Last Light Redux is the definitive version of the critically acclaimed ‘Metro: Last Light’, rebuilt in the latest and greatest iteration of the 4A Engine for Next Gen. Newcomers will get the chance to experience one of the finest story-driven shooters of all time; an epic adventure combining gripping survival horror, exploration and tactical combat and stealth. This definitive version also includes all previously released DLC, adding 10 hours of bonus single-player content to the huge solo campaign. Fans of the original game will notice new features and gameplay improvements, including new melee animations, the ability to check your watch and ammo supplies on the fly, and new full-body player animations. And those who favoured the more survival-horror oriented gameplay of the cult prequel ‘Metro 2033’ will find a new way to experience the campaign thanks to the introduction of two unique Play Styles – Survival and Spartan. The former transforms Last light from a more action-oriented stealth combat experience to a fraught, slow burn fight for survival. With the legendary Ranger Mode included to offer an extra layer of challenge and immersion, …
-
Deep Silver Metro: Last Light Redux USIt is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above. But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour… • Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro – witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life with stunning next-gen visuals at 60FPS • Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse – equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself • Rebuilt and Remastered for next-gen – with all previous downloadable content included, new modes and features, and many gameplay improvements, this is the definitive version of the critically acclaimed classic that fans and newcomers alike will enjoy • Two unique Play Styles: ‘Spartan’ and ‘Survival’ – approach the campaign as a slow burn Survival Horror, or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes • The legendary Ranger Mode returns – dare you to play the fearsome Ranger Mode? No HUD, UI, deadlier combat, and limited resources combine to create the ultimate immersive experience Based on the internationally bestselling novel series by Dmitry Glukhovsky.
-
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game USFind your inner ninja with the all-new LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game! Play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running, high-jumping and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja's combat skills. Only in the LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game will you experience the film across 8 action packed locations each with its own unique Challenge Dojo. And with the Battle Maps, play against friends and family in competitions for up to four players!
-
GameMill Entertainment, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix USNickelodeon Kart Racers is back and we’re kicking it into overdrive! In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, you can select from 30 playable racers and 70 team members to assemble your ultimate pit crew. Choose your favorites from Nickelodeon’s hall of fame, including JoJo Siwa, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the babies from Rugrats, the cool kids from Hey Arnold!, Ren and Stimpy, Lincoln Loud and his sisters, and more! More Characters + More Karts + More Tracks = MORE FUN! First, speed your way across a variety of Slime-filled tracks in a fun series of races where you can win highly-coveted cups and over 80 upgrades for your Kart! Then, shift into the next gear and challenge your friends in online multiplayer or in local arena multiplayer to see who can cross the finish line first or handle the wild arena challenges! There’s no slowing down - on your marks, get set, Slime! - Largest collection of Nickelodeon characters ever in a Kart game! - 100 beloved Nick characters to choose from - 30 playable racers and 70 crew members that each have unique powers designed to help you win
-
Daedalic Entertainment, The Suicide of Rachel Foster EUROPE1993 LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, MONTANA, US Ten years ago, teenager Nicole and her mother left the family hotel after discovering her father Leonard's affair with, and pregnancy of Rachel, a girl her own age who eventually committed suicide. Now that both of her parents have passed, Nicole hopes to fulfill her mother’s last will to sell the hotel and make amends to Rachel's relatives. With the will and determination to put that chapter behind her, she returns to the hotel with the family’s lawyer to audit the decaying structure. As the weather unexpectedly turns for the worst, Nicole has no way to leave the large mountain lodge, and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent, using one of the first radio telephones ever built. With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought. A story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale. Features: Explore the vast and detailed hotel, unravelling dark secrets of the family's past Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience Intriguing, touching and mature storytelling Multi-layered narrative thriller, combining elements of mystery and horror
-
Daedalic Entertainment, The Suicide of Rachel Foster1993 LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, MONTANA, US Ten years ago, teenager Nicole and her mother left the family hotel after discovering her father Leonard's affair with, and pregnancy of Rachel, a girl her own age who eventually committed suicide. Now that both of her parents have passed, Nicole hopes to fulfill her mother’s last will to sell the hotel and make amends to Rachel's relatives. With the will and determination to put that chapter behind her, she returns to the hotel with the family’s lawyer to audit the decaying structure. As the weather unexpectedly turns for the worst, Nicole has no way to leave the large mountain lodge, and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent, using one of the first radio telephones ever built. With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought. A story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale. Explore the vast and detailed hotel, unravelling dark secrets of the family's past Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience Intriguing, touching and mature storytelling Multi-layered narrative thriller, combining elements of mystery and horror
-
LG ur78 50 inch 4k smart uhd tvLG UR78 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TVLG, UR78, 50 inch, 4K, Smart, UHD, TV*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. *Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.Reveal the Last DetailLG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid colour and remarkable detail. *HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.?5 AI Processor 4K Gen5 Take Charge of QualityThe ?5 AI Processor 4K Gen5, delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences. Redefine Scale of 4KWatch non-4K content in 4K on big UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.AI Brightness ControlSee UHD TV on a Whole New ScaleExperience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-big 4K UHD TV.The Perfect Fit for Full SoundPair up all you love to watch with crystal-clear sound—the way it was meant to be heard. WOW InterfaceDiversified SettingsEnjoy better control of your soundbar through your LG TV's on-screen settings menu.*Magic Remote control shown, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model. *This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model. *Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.webOS 23 new HomeTailored to Your LikingFrom your favourite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolved around you. *Service availability may differ by region or country. *Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.My ProfileGet tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you. *Cursor movement related to Magic Remote control, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model. *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity. *An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.Quick CardCreate dedicated cards for your favourite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content. Smart Assistant & ConnectivityLG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for , Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.*'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app. *Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. *Supported menus and apps may vary by country. *Voice Command availability may vary by product and country. *Menus displayed may be different upon release. *Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.Cinema-Like Immersion at...
-
LG ur78 43 inch 4k smart uhd tvLG UR78 43 inch 4K Smart UHD TVLG, UR78, 43 inch, 4K, Smart, UHD, TV*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. *Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.Reveal the Last DetailLG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid colour and remarkable detail. *HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.?5 AI Processor 4K Gen5Take Charge of QualityThe ?5 AI Processor 4K Gen5, delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences. Redefine Scale of 4KWatch non-4K content in 4K on big UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.AI Brightness ControlSee UHD TV on a Whole New ScaleExperience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-big 4K UHD TV.The Perfect Fit for Full SoundPair up all you love to watch with crystal-clear sound—the way it was meant to be heard. WOW InterfaceDiversified SettingsEnjoy better control of your soundbar through your LG TV's on-screen settings menu.*Magic Remote control shown, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model. *This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model. *Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.webOS 23 new HomeTailored to Your LikingFrom your favourite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolved around you. *Service availability may differ by region or country. *Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.My ProfileGet tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you. *Cursor movement related to Magic Remote control, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model. *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity. *An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.Quick CardCreate dedicated cards for your favourite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content. Smart Assistant & ConnectivityLG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.*'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app. *Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. *Supported menus and apps may vary by country. *Voice Command availability may vary by product and country. *Menus displayed may be different upon release. *Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.Cinema-Like Immersion at...