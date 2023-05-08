Pedro Pascal remporte le prix du meilleur héros pour The Last of Us aux MTV Movie & TV Awards

LG ur78 50 inch 4k smart uhd tv

LG UR78 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TVLG, UR78, 50 inch, 4K, Smart, UHD, TV*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. *Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.Reveal the Last DetailLG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid colour and remarkable detail. *HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.?5 AI Processor 4K Gen5 Take Charge of QualityThe ?5 AI Processor 4K Gen5, delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences. Redefine Scale of 4KWatch non-4K content in 4K on big UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.AI Brightness ControlSee UHD TV on a Whole New ScaleExperience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-big 4K UHD TV.The Perfect Fit for Full SoundPair up all you love to watch with crystal-clear sound—the way it was meant to be heard. WOW InterfaceDiversified SettingsEnjoy better control of your soundbar through your LG TV's on-screen settings menu.*Magic Remote control shown, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model. *This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model. *Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.webOS 23 new HomeTailored to Your LikingFrom your favourite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolved around you. *Service availability may differ by region or country. *Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.My ProfileGet tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you. *Cursor movement related to Magic Remote control, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model. *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity. *An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.Quick CardCreate dedicated cards for your favourite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content. Smart Assistant & ConnectivityLG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for , Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.*'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app. *Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. *Supported menus and apps may vary by country. *Voice Command availability may vary by product and country. *Menus displayed may be different upon release. *Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.Cinema-Like Immersion at...