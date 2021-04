Oscars 2021: Salma Hayek, la plus critiquée

Oscar Adler & Co. Bassoon 1361 Orchester Plus

Oscar Adler & Co. Bassoon 1361 Orchester Plus, Bassoon, Model: Orchestra Plus, Material: Aged flamed maple, 27 Keys, 11 Rollers, High D, High E, Ab/BTrill, Curved handles, High-gloss, silver-plated mechanisms, Complete with balance holder, 2 'Oscar Adler & Co.' necks, case with lined cover and accessories