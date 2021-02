Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + Series verra Dark Vader «  Rematch of the Century  »

Meinl 15"" Classics Custom Dark HH

Meinl 15"" Classics Custom Dark HH, Hi Hat Cymbal, Classics Custom Series, Size: 15 "", Finish: Natural, Made of B10 bronze, The Dark Hi-Hat provides a bright, warm stick attack as well as a clear, accented chick sound, Ideal hi-hat for music styles in which a lot of volume and a strong sound is required