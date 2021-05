Nouvelles images et affiche pour Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins révélé avant la bande-annonce

Pop! Vinyl G.I. Joe S3 V2 Storm Shadow Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021! Storm Shadow is a fictional character from the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toyline, comic books and animated series. He is best known as the Cobra Commander's ninja bodyguard, and for his history with fellow ninja Snake Eyes. This figure stands at 3 3/4-inch tall. Get this GI Joe V2 Storm Shadow Funko Pop Vinyl Figure now to complete your Pop! TV collection!