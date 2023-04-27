Nouvelles images de Leonardo DiCaprio et Robert De Niro dans Killers of the Flower Moon

APPLETV+
Le nouveau film de Martin Scorsese a présenté de nouvelles avancées avant sa première au Festival de Cannes. Regardez toutes les photos ici!
©Apple TV+Leonardo DiCaprio joue dans Killers of the Flower Moon.
La prochaine grande sortie Martin Scorsese ça arrive. Il s’agit de Les tueurs de la fleur de lunele film qui viendra AppleTV+ et qui présentera des performances de Robert De Niro et Leonardo Di Caprio. Alors qu’il prépare sa première au Festival de Cannes, le studio a dévoilé un nouveau regard sur ses principales dames.
Basé sur le best-seller de david granny, l’histoire se déroule dans les années 1920 dans l’Oklahoma. Le synopsis officiel diffusé par Apple TV+ explique : «Décrit le meurtre en série de membres de la riche nation pétrolière Osage, une série de crimes brutaux connus sous le nom de règne de la terreur”.
Ainsi, depuis son annonce, il est devenu l’un des films les plus attendus de 2023. Quand sortira-t-il ? Sa sortie mondiale est prévue pour 20 mai au festival du film, tandis qu’il sortira dans les salles américaines le 6 octobre sous la distribution de Paramount Pictures. Ensuite, il sera intégré au catalogue de la plateforme de streaming.
+ Killers of the Flower Moon : distribution du nouveau film de Scorsese
Robert De Niro sera chargé d’incarner l’homme d’affaires William Hale dans Les tueurs de la fleur de lune, tandis que Leonardo DiCaprio jouera son neveu Ernest Burkhart. En outre, Jesse Plemons jouera le rôle de l’agent du FBI Tom White, lis gladstone Vous vous mettrez dans la peau de Mollie Burkhart, john litgow donnera vie au procureur Leaward et brendan fraser ce sera W. S. Hamilton.
Ils viendront également compléter le casting avec leurs performances. Guillaume Belleau comme henry rouan Jason Isbel comme bill smith Visage de Jade Myers comme Anna Brown, Cardinal tantou comme Lizzie Q. JaNaeCollins comme Reta, Julien Dion comme minnie et Louis Cancelmi comme Kelsie Morrison. Selon Deadline, le film durera 3 heures et 26 minutes.
