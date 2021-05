Nouvelle bande-annonce pour Old Is No Picnic on the Beach de M. Night Shyamalan

Scooby Doo Smart Is The New Sexy Men's T-Shirt - Black - M - Noir

Velma Dinkley does get startled easily, usually because of misplaced glasses letting something creep up on her! Her brains will always win out though, as she is as sharp-minded as she is quick-witted!Grab some Official Scooby Doo gear and start solving mysteries with Scooby and the Gang! Are you more like Fred? The good-natured, charismatic leader of the group? Velma, sharper and smarter than the rest, figuring out who the villain is? Or are you more like shaggy? Wanting to take it easy, eat, and relax... only using a fraction of your power?All T-shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (excl. Grey at 90% Cotton & 10% Polyester) for excellent comfort. If you prefer a baggier fit, please order one size larger.