Nothing annonce officiellement Nothing Phone (2)

AEBERSOLD - NOTHING BUT BLUES FOR JAZZ GUITAR

Adapted by Corey Christiansen. Jamey’s guitar adaptation of his famous “Volume 1 - How To Play Jazz” (product code V01G) is so revered by guitarists, Jazz great Corey Christiansen has now adapted Jamey’s “Vol. 2 - Nothin But Blues” for Guitar, as well. Formatted exactly like the Vol. 1 How To Play Jazz for Guitar book, Vol. 2 includes all of the scales and basic info you need to get started in Jazz Blues with TAB and Frames for the non-reading guitarist plus brand new BONUS tracks not found in the original Volume 2. Tracks include many different blues grooves, including slow, fast, swing, bossa, jazz-rock, funk, shuffle, etc. This Guitar edition is aligned exactly with the original Volume 2, Nothin' But Blues so educators can use it in a class room situation.