Not Dead Yet est renouvelé pour une deuxième saison à ABC

OYO Skincare Ingrown Hair Pubic Glove

A pubic glove for ingrown hairs.Showering alone? Well; not anymore because you’ve got a new shower buddy; the OYO Skincare Ingrown Hair Glove – Exfoliating Glove. Made with a 100% silk for the softest touch; this exfoliating glove helps remove dead skin and dirt; whilst also encouraging the release of ingrown hairs to ensure maximum exfoliation. It’s even perfect for those with sensitive skin! Cruelty free 100% silk Suitable for sensitive skin