Noah Centineo quitte le rôle de He-Man dans le redémarrage du film Masters of the Universe

Pop! Vinyl Masters of the Universe Classic She-Ra Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Princess of Power is here!! You can now have He Man's sister, She Ra, in her classic 1985 style as a Funko Pop! Viynl. Make sure you have ALL the power by adding Classic She Ra to your collection! This Masters of the Universe Classic She-Ra Pop! Vinyl Figure comes packaged in a window displayed box and measures approximately 3-3/4 inches tall.