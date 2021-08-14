No Time To Die est nécessaire pour lever 900 millions de dollars

On sait depuis plus de deux ans que Daniel Craig dira au revoir comme James Bond avec le prochain volet de la saga. Pas le temps de mourir sera sa cinquième apparition en tant que l’espion britannique, un rôle qu’il a joué pour la première fois en 2006 lorsqu’il a fait Casino Royal. Le film qui devait sortir en 2019 a subi plusieurs retards, le dernier dû à la pandémie, et cela a entraîné un gros casse-tête pour la société de production.
Se croit que Pas le temps de mourir il devra lever au moins 900 millions de dollars pour éviter d’être un échec. Sur la base d’estimations, c’est le montant d’argent qu’il faut pour équilibrer votre budget. On estime que pour chaque jour de retard de son lancement environ un million de dollars est perdu.
Maison des entreprises a indiqué que les coûts de production d’origine auraient été d’environ 280 millions de dollars. Le décalage d’un lancement qui devait avoir lieu d’abord en novembre 2019, puis reporté au premier semestre 2020 et, suite au déclenchement de la coronavirus, indéfiniment, ils auraient laissé ce nombre à environ 314 millions de dollars.
À ce chiffre, il faut ajouter le budget qui Pas le temps de mourir destiné à promouvoir le film qui, enfin, sortira en octobre. On estime que l’investissement s’élèverait à un total de 464 millions de dollars, y compris l’argent pour la publicité. De plus, l’accord de MGM Il établit qu’il gardera 50% des revenus au box-office, ce qui signifie que, pour récupérer tout l’investissement, ils devront lever un peu plus de 900 millions de dollars.
Depuis la réouverture des cinémas, aucun film ne s’est approché d’un nombre similaire. Seul Rapide et furieux 9, une franchise habituée à gagner des tonnes d’argent, a levé 663 millions de dollars dans le monde. Du côté de la saga de James Bond, les deux derniers films, Chute du ciel Oui Spectre, a levé respectivement 1 milliard de dollars et 800 millions de dollars. Pas le temps de mourir il est devenu le film le plus cher de la série et dépend d’un miracle pour le faire.
Henry Cavill a révélé la raison pour laquelle ils ne voulaient pas qu’il remplace Daniel Craig
Après Daniel Craig a confirmé qu’il ne jouerait plus James Bond, dans les médias internationaux, des noms de stars ont commencé à défiler pour lui succéder. L’un de ceux qui figuraient était Henri Cavill, qui a récemment révélé la raison pour laquelle il a été rejeté pour le rôle.
Dans une interview accordée à Insider, l’acteur de L’homme de fer Il a dit qu’il y a plus de quinze ans il faisait partie d’un casting dans lequel il n’est pas resté car « il n’était pas assez maigre pour jouer James Bond”. Cavill Il a expliqué que « Je n’étais en aucun cas potelé, mais j’étais probablement en surpoids pour enlever ma chemise pour la caméra. »
