"No Man’s Sky" ajoute le navire normand de « Mass Effect »

NASA T-Shirt Femme NASA JM Patch - Gris - S - Gris

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) constantly prove that the sky’s the limit when it comes to exploring the great unknowns in our universe. While we can’t promise you’ll pioneer the next space exploration mission, we can promise that you’ll boldly go where no man (or woman) has gone before with our officially licensed NASA merchandise!T-Shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (Grey 90% Cotton / 10% Polyester). If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.