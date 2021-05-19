New Amsterdam pourrait avoir un spin-off

Bien que cela puisse paraître paradoxal, en 2020, la série qui personnifiait médecins, hôpitaux et patients est devenue très pertinente, comme c’est le cas de New Amsterdam. Cette fiction, basée sur une histoire vraie, a des personnages profonds au point qu’elle a augmenté ses fans depuis qu’elle a été ajoutée au catalogue Netflix.
En fait, l’élan qui New Amsterdam avait dans le monde entier depuis son arrivée au géant du streaming a ouvert les possibilités d’un spin-off. C’est en 2020 que le président de NBC, la chaîne dont est issue la série, a exprimé son souhait qu’un programme dérivé de cette fiction soit réalisé car de nombreux sujets pourraient être explorés.
Pour le moment, il est certain qu’en plus des deux saisons déjà publiées sur Netflix, la troisième saison diffusée sur le réseau américain arrivera et il y en aura également deux autres. Cependant, Paul Telegdy, le président de NBC, a de nouveau souligné qu’il s’imagine « un monde autour New Amsterdam».
Même ainsi, pour le moment, il n’y a aucune confirmation officielle que cela puisse être donné, mais ce que Telegdy a également assuré, c’est que tout le monde est ouvert à la possibilité que cela devienne une réalité. Et, si possible, qui serait le principal à jouer dans un spin-off est Ryan Eggold lui-même.
A tel point que tout indique New Amsterdam Vous avez un bel avenir devant vous, surtout si vous continuez à vous attaquer aux problèmes actuels tels que parler de la pandémie de coronavirus. Et, en plus, de cette façon vous pourrez continuer à laisser vos enseignements concernant le leadership d’une équipe aussi importante qu’un hôpital.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel WandaVision 50's Wanda (Black & White) Pop! Vinyl FigureThe reality-altering Avenger's spin-off has now launched the new WandaVision Funko Pop! line! The blend of classic MCU-style action and American sitcom stylings have been captured by Funko in the latest Marvel Funko Wave!Add these amazing Pops to your collection today!This Marvel WandaVision 50's Wanda (Black & White) Funko Pop! Vinyl comes packaged in a window displayed box and measures approximately 3-3/4 inches tall.Look out for the rare chase! Purchase this Pop and be in with the chance of receiving the Chase Variant instead, which has a 1 in 6 rarity. This is completely random - to keep things fair we cannot accept requests for specific variants of this item.
- New Amsterdam-Saison 1
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel WandaVision Halloween Vision Pop! Vinyl FigureThe reality-altering Avenger's spin-off has now launched the new WandaVision Funko Pop! line! The blend of classic MCU-style action and American sitcom stylings have been captured by Funko in the latest Marvel Funko Wave!Add these amazing Pops to your collection today!This Marvel WandaVision Halloween Vision Funko Pop! Vinyl comes packaged in a window displayed box and measures approximately 3-3/4 inches tall.Look out for the rare chase! Purchase this Pop and be in with the chance of receiving the Chase Variant instead, which has a 1 in 6 rarity. This is completely random - to keep things fair we cannot accept requests for specific variants of this item.