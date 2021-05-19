New Amsterdam pourrait avoir un spin-off

Pop! Vinyl Marvel WandaVision 50's Wanda (Black & White) Pop! Vinyl Figure

The reality-altering Avenger's spin-off has now launched the new WandaVision Funko Pop! line! The blend of classic MCU-style action and American sitcom stylings have been captured by Funko in the latest Marvel Funko Wave!Add these amazing Pops to your collection today!This Marvel WandaVision 50's Wanda (Black & White) Funko Pop! Vinyl comes packaged in a window displayed box and measures approximately 3-3/4 inches tall.Look out for the rare chase! Purchase this Pop and be in with the chance of receiving the Chase Variant instead, which has a 1 in 6 rarity. This is completely random - to keep things fair we cannot accept requests for specific variants of this item.