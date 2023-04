My Hero Academia – Quelles spécialités seront accessibles avec One For All ?

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition The Deluxe Edition includes: - MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 (full game) - Season Pass Deluxe Edition Bonus: - In-game item: Ribbit Ribbit Set Bonus for purchasing the previous game, MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE: - Special customization item set for Izuku Midoriya The above bonuses may be released at a later date. To receive the bonus for purchasing the previous game, you must have save data from MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE. MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters' Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas!