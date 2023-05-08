MTV Movie & TV Awards : The Last of Us remporte la meilleure émission, Pedro Pascal et Bella Ramsey nommés meilleur duo

Les récompenses affluaient pour Le dernier d’entre nous au Prix du film et de la télévision MTV le dimanche. Après la star de la série Pedro Pascal a d’abord remporté le prix du meilleur héros pour son rôle dans la série en tant que Joel, lui et sa co-star Bella Ramsey remporté pour le meilleur duo. Les distinctions ont continué à affluer lorsque Le dernier d’entre nous a également remporté le prix du meilleur spectacle, et Pascal apparaît dans une vidéo préenregistrée avec les trois pop-corn dorés pour remercier les fans pour l’honneur.
« Merci aux MTV Movie & TV Awards », déclare Pascal dans la vidéo. « J’accepte ces popcorns dorés au nom de Le dernier d’entre nous les créateurs du spectacle Craig Mazin et Neil Druckmann, ainsi que toute notre incroyable distribution et équipe des États-Unis et du Canada, qui ont travaillé sans relâche et avec passion pour faire ce spectacle. Ils en ont fait une expérience familiale, l’une des meilleures expériences de ma vie. »
S’exprimant au nom du reste de la Le dernier d’entre nous Pascal ajoute : « Nous remercions tous HBO et Naughty Dog, et restons seuls avec la WGA, qui se bat très fort pour des salaires équitables. Nous vous remercions, nous vous aimons. Je vais prendre ces [golden popcorns] coucher avec moi. »
Il y a eu beaucoup de bons spectacles pour le prix, ce qui a rendu la victoire encore meilleure pour Le dernier d’entre nous. Parmi les autres nominés figuraient Choses étranges, Le Lotus Blanc, Mercredi, Meute de loups, Vestes jauneset Yellowstone.
Pedro Pascal et Bella Ramsey élus meilleur duo
Plus tôt, Pascal et Ramsey avaient remporté le prix du meilleur duo. Pascal était également apparu dans une vidéo, tenant le nouveau prix avec le prix du meilleur héros qu’il avait remporté plus tôt dans la nuit. Il a dit à Ramsey que pour obtenir son pop-corn doré, elle devait venir le chercher, qu’il « je peux te revoir ».
« Tu me manques, je t’aime, toi sont le duo », ajoute Pascal. « Nous adorons MTV, et merci aux MTV Movie & TV Awards. Merci aux supporters. Mon Dieu, on dirait qu’il n’y a rien que nous ne ferions pas pour vous, à cause de combien vous avez embrassé le spectacle. J’aimerais que Bella et moi soyons ensemble, mais nous le serons bientôt, alors restez à l’écoute ! »
Une deuxième vidéo a également été partagée de Ramsey à la maison pour aborder la victoire. Ramsey a admis ne pas savoir quoi dire d’autre que de remercier la remise des prix ainsi que les fans pour tout le soutien.
« Merci de nous avoir accueillis, et merci aux fans qui ont voté pour nous, qui aiment la série et continuent de nous soutenir, nous et la série, cela signifie le monde », a déclaré Ramsey. « Moi et Pedro nous aimons profondément. Je l’aime et je ne peux pas imaginer faire ça sans lui. »
Parmi les autres nominés pour le meilleur duo figuraient Camila Mendes et Maya Hawke pour Vengeance; Jenna Ortega et Voctor Dorobantu pour Mercredi; Simona Tabasco et Beatrice Granno pour Le Lotus Blanc; et Tom Cruise et Miles Teller pour Top Gun : Non-conformiste.
Le dernier d’entre nous a une deuxième saison en préparation dont le tournage devrait commencer dans les mois à venir. Vous pouvez diffuser la première saison sur HBO Max.
