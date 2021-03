MLB The Show 21 lance le gameplay de la PS5 dans Fielding Spotlight

the t.bone PS 100

the t.bone PS 100 - Podcast Station; Microphone with 3 capsules and switchable pattern as well as USB interface and 2-Channel Mixer integrated in the base; Connections: 6.3mm jack instrument input, 3.5mm stereo jack aux input, 3.5mm stereo jack headphone output, USB type C; Controls: Mic Gain, Instrument Gain