Mise à jour Fire TV Stick: Comment et quoi faire en cas de problème

YouTube

Browse by interest - Discover videos you’ll love in categories like music, entertainment, news, gaming, and more. All from the comfort of your couch. Supports multiple accounts - Everyone at home can sign into YouTube with a Google account to see recommendations, subscriptions, and playlists. Play YouTube videos from your phone on the TV - It’s easy to enjoy videos with friends and family. Simply find the videos you want to watch on your phone, then send them to your TV with a single tap. Search by voice - Quickly and easily find what you want to watch using voice search. Watch movies and shows - Stay entertained with thousands of movies and TV episodes available to own, rent, or watch for free. Enjoy music on the big screen - Find music videos featuring your favorite artists, songs, live performances and more. Discover new music based on your tastes and what’s trending around you. Watch videos in 4K - YouTube is home to the world’s largest library of online 4K content. Enjoy high-definition videos on the biggest screen in the house – from scenic nature videos to movie and video game trailers and more. (Requires a 4K-capable device.)