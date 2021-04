Michael Collins, pilote d’Apollo 11, décède à 90 ans

Cartoon Network Stuck In The 90s Kids' T-Shirt - Black - 11-12 ans - Noir

Being stuck in the 90s wouldn't be so bad, would it? With the host of cartoon shows like Johnny Bravo, Dexter's Lab, Cow and Chicken... you'd have plenty to while away the hours!Do you get nostalgic over cartoons? Then let this official Cartoon Network merchandise take you back to where it all began! Did you have a favourite show you watched?T-Shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (Grey 90% Cotton / 10% Polyester). If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.