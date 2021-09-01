Mayday Trailer : Mia Goth dirige une fraternité de tireurs d’élite qui attire les hommes à la mort

Magnolia Pictures vient de sortir la bande-annonce de son film fantastique et mystérieux Au secours. The Sundance sweetheart raconte l’histoire de jeunes femmes qui attirent les hommes à la mort en mer via des transmissions radio. Ce monde onirique transporte le spectateur dans un paysage marin accidenté où les jeunes femmes évoluent de victimes à guerrières.
Le synopsis se lit comme suit : « Ana (Grace Van Patten) se retrouve transportée sur un littoral onirique et dangereux. Une fois là-bas, elle rejoint une armée féminine engagée dans une guerre sans fin où les femmes attirent les hommes à la mort avec des signaux radio, comme des sirènes du 20e siècle. Bien qu’Ana trouve de la force dans ce monde exaltant, elle se rend compte qu’elle n’est pas la tueuse qu’ils veulent qu’elle soit. »
Au secours a été réalisé par la première cinéaste Karen Cinorre. Cinorre a également écrit le scénario et produit le film. Au secours étoiles Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Havana Rose Liu, Soko, Théodore Pellerin et Juliette Lewis. « 1er mai est un film passionnant et original avec beaucoup de choses en tête. Karen Cinorre a livré quelque chose de vraiment unique », a déclaré le président de Magnolia, Eamonn Bowles.
« Je suis ravi de m’associer à Magnolia Pictures alors que nous lançons Au secours dans le monde », a déclaré Cinorre. « Ils ont été des visionnaires du cinéma depuis le début, et rien n’est plus satisfaisant en ce moment que d’amener un ensemble féminin audacieux à l’écran avec eux. » Karen Cinorre a été dans les coulisses dans de nombreux rôles, prêtant ses compétences pour créer sa vision. Ses courts métrages incluent Dearie, Last Date, Big Finish, L’École Est Finie, Plume, Her Worldy, Transatlantic, Speakeasy.
Vous pouvez actuellement voir Grace Van Patten dans Neuf parfaits inconnus, où neuf citadins stressés visitent une station balnéaire de santé et de bien-être qui promet guérison et transformation. La directrice du complexe est une femme qui a pour mission de revigorer leurs esprits et leurs corps fatigués.
Théodore Pellerin a un thriller d’horreur Il y a quelqu’un dans ta maison arrive sur Netflix juste à temps pour Halloween, le 6 octobre. Netflix dit: « Makani Young a déménagé d’Hawaï dans une petite ville calme du Nebraska pour vivre avec sa grand-mère et terminer ses études secondaires, mais alors que le compte à rebours de l’obtention du diplôme commence, ses camarades de classe sont traqué par un tueur déterminé à exposer leurs secrets les plus sombres à toute la ville, terrorisant les victimes tout en portant un masque réaliste de leur propre visage. Avec un passé mystérieux, Makani et ses amis doivent découvrir l’identité du tueur avant qu’ils ne deviennent des victimes eux-mêmes. »
Juliette Lewis peut être vu dans la nouvelle série Showtime Vestes jaunes. L’officiel Vestes jaunes le synopsis de Showtime se lit comme suit : « Épopée de survie à parts égales, histoire d’horreur psychologique et drame de passage à l’âge adulte, Vestes jaunes est la saga d’une équipe de joueuses de football lycéennes extrêmement talentueuses qui deviennent les (mal) chanceuses survivantes d’un accident d’avion au fin fond de la nature sauvage du nord. » Melanie Lynskey joue également dans la série (Château de Pierre), Juliette Lewis, nominée aux Oscars, Emmy et Golden Globe (Camping), Christina Ricci, nominée aux Emmy et aux Golden Globes (Z : Le Commencement de Tout) et cyprès fauve (Inoubliable). Voir Au secours dans certains cinémas le vendredi 1er octobre.
Sujets : Mayday
