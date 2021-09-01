Mayday Trailer : Mia Goth dirige une fraternité de tireurs d’élite qui attire les hommes à la mort

Asics Fujitrail Shorts - AW21 - Grey - Size: Large - mens

ASICS Fujitrail Shorts The FUJITRAIL SHORT is designed to help runners stay comfortable during their off-road excursions. Co-created with ASICS elite trail athletes, these shorts are built with a sweat repellent fabric that keeps them dry and lightweight during and after your run. These shorts are engineered for comfort and performance. The inner sprinter and waistband material are made with a soft and breathable fabric, featuring odour-control technology to keep fresh for longer durations. The ergonomic design is based on 3D motion analysis that helps runners move freely when running uphill, downhill, or on flat terrain, and the front forward slits at the sides promote better high-knee movement. Equipped with a new waist tightening system that makes it easier to adjust when you're on the move, this short also provides plenty of storage solutions, including four quick-access pockets, which are functional for storing gels, gloves, and smaller accessories. Lastly, the sweat-resistant pocket on the centre back allows you to conveniently store your phone and keys, while the reflective elements in front and the back improve visibility in low-light conditions.