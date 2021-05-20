Marvel: Grâce à LEGO, vous pouvez construire votre propre gantelet Infinity!

C’est l’un des éléments les plus importants de ce qui est probablement la scène la plus formatrice de la Univers cinématographique Marvel joue un rôle décisif: le Gant de l’Infini. Ce gant d’or dans lequel Méchant Thanos qui avait utilisé six Infinity Stones pour anéantir la moitié de toute vie d’un seul coup. LEGO vous permet maintenant, vous-mêmes votre propre gant assembler.
Marvel: ensemble LEGO 76191 «LEGO Infinity Gauntlet»
Le Gauntlet Infinity fait partie du «Ensemble LEGO Marvel 2021» et se compose d’un total de 590 pièces. De nombreuses pièces, plus précisément 153, ont la même couleur Encre d’orpour que le modèle brille aussi bien que l’original du MCU.
Ce qui devrait rendre le gant LEGO particulièrement intéressant, cependant, c’est le fait que ce possède des articulations mobiles des doigts. Afin que vous puissiez différentes positions ajustez le gant. La main ouverte est aussi possible que de serrer le poing le geste flick de « Avengers: Infinity War ».
Le « LEGO Infinity Gauntlet Set » sortira le 1 juin 2021 dans le commerce et est basé sur le prix de vente non contraignant 69,99 euros frais. Vous pouvez déjà l’acheter dans ces boutiques en ligne.
Bon à savoir: Maintenant, quelques détails supplémentaires sur les dimensions du gant LEGO, car elles sont assez considérables. Y compris le stand respectivement Plaque signalétiquesur lequel vous placez le gant est la construction un fier 31,9 cm de haut. La plaque signalétique est imprimée et l’ensemble ne contient pas de figurines ni d’autocollants. Donc c’est un ensemble classique 18+ pour adultes.
