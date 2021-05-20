Marvel: Grâce à LEGO, vous pouvez construire votre propre gantelet Infinity!

LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191)

This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, this Thanos gauntlet has vibrantly coloured Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base. The golden, collectible Marvel movie Thanos glove model provides an engrossing construction challenge. This Marvel collectible item for adults makes a great Avengers gift, Christmas present or personal treat for any model-making enthusiast or an adult fan of the Marvel Universe. Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture. The stunning, build-and-display LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) captures forever the captivating style of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies. This authentic, golden LEGO® brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet includes colorful Infinity Stones and a sturdy stand featuring a descriptive tablet. This 590-piece model gives adult Marvel fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in creative construction and recreate one of comic-book culture’s most recognizable, and most devastating, weapons. This stand-out, build-and-display piece makes a great birthday gift, Christmas present or personal treat for any model-making enthusiast or adult fan of the Marvel Universe. Measuring over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep, this fascinating model provides an attractive conversation piece, whether displayed in your home or workplace. This impressive homage to Marvel’s enduring appeal offers a satisfying building experience resulting in a timeless display piece that is sure to be the center of attention and draw admiring comments. The high-quality, easy-to-follow instructions mean you can embark on this fascinating construction project as soon as you open the box. The range of LEGO® sets created with adults in mind are designed to deliver a satisfying build-and-display experience that will captivate any model-making enthusiast. LEGO® building kits meet rigorous industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart perfectly every time – it’s been that way since 1958. LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they meet stringent global safety standards. Age: 18+ Number of Pieces: 590