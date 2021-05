Marvel accusé d’avoir volé la conception du costume d’Iron Man

Pop! Vinyl Marvel Luchadores Iron Man Pop! Vinyl

Our Marvel Pop! family is expanding with Funko's Lucha Libre edition! Your favourite heroes and villians have had a luchador makeover with new names and costumes. The Invincible Iron Man is now know as El Héroe Invicto! This Marvel Luchadores Iron Man Pop! Vinyl Figure comes packaged in a window display box and measures approximately 6 inches tall.