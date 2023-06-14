Marlon Wayans, de And Where Are the Blondes expulsé du vol, accuse le racisme

Nomad Games Talisman - The Nether Realm Expansion

The Nether Realm, where the most terrible beasts of fairy tales and nightmares live, once threatened to swallow up the world of men. Legends say that, thousands of years ago, a mighty wizard sealed the Nether Realm in a great golden box. But now, the box has been opened. The denizens of the Nether Realm are free to cross into this world and plunge those brave few who seek the Crown of Command into a living nightmare.