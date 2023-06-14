Marlon Wayans, de And Where Are the Blondes expulsé du vol, accuse le racisme

célébrités
L’acteur doit comparaître devant le tribunal de Denver pour l’altercation.
©Getty ImagesL’acteur a demandé des excuses à la compagnie aérienne
L’acteur Marlon Wayanconnu pour des films comme et où sont les blondes et film d’horreur récemment a été expulsé d’un volalors le comédien accuse United Airlines de racismeà qui il a demandé des excuses.
L’incident s’est produit à l’aéroport international de Denver. ce vendredi et, sans perdre sa touche de comédie, l’acteur s’est rendu sur Instagram, où il a fait référence à l’une des scènes de Et où sont les blondess.
Comme il l’a dit dans la publication, lorsqu’il était à la porte, un agent lui a dit qu’il avait trop de sacs, il devrait donc vérifier son sac au lieu de le prendre avec lui. Selon un rapport, Wayans a pris son billet et aurait marché dans l’avion..
C’est une déclaration, United a déclaré qu’un client avait poussé un employé sur le pont de l’avion alors qu’il tentait de monter à bord., pour laquelle il s’est vu interdire de voler et n’a pas atteint sa destination. Par Instagram, L’acteur a nié avoir eu une quelconque interaction physique et a déclaré qu’à cause de United, il ne s’était pas rendu à un spectacle à Kansas City, où il offrirait un se lever.
Plus tard, l’acteur a montré qu’il avait fini par voler sur American Airlines, car il préférait voler en classe économique, bien qu’il n’ait finalement pas pu assister à son émission, alors a exigé que la compagnie aérienne s’excuse et indemnise ses fans qui ont perdu leurs billets.
L’acteur a souligné qu’il était harcelé et qu’il s’agissait d’un acte raciste, laissant la preuve que «même un client blanc est venu avec 3 sacs, qu’est-il arrivé à votre politique des 2 sacs ?l’acteur a demandé à la compagnie aérienne.
Selon les médias américains, après l’altercation, l’acteur Marlon Wayans n’a pas seulement été incapable de voler, mais a reçu une convocationPour ce que il doit comparaître devant le tribunal de Denver le 11 juillet.
