Mark Millar parle de son intention de jouer « Kick Ass 3 »

Kinguin Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Steam Altergift

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is THE Kick-Ass Cyber Shooter. Welcome to an 80's vision of the future. The year is 2007 and you are Sargent Rex Colt, a Mark IV Cyber Commando. Your mission: get the girl, kill the baddies, and save the world. Experience every cliché of a VHS era vision of a nuclear future, where cyborgs, blood dragons, mutants, and Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens, Navy Seals) collide.