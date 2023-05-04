Liste des acteurs et personnages de « Silo »: qui est qui dans la série Apple TV+

Réalisé par Morten Tyldum, « Silo » c’est une Série Apple TV+ Créé et écrit par Graham Yost. La photographie principale de la fiction précédemment intitulée « Wool » a commencé fin août 2021 à Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire et s’est terminée au deuxième trimestre de 2022.
Le drame dystopique est basé sur la saga de romans du même nom de l’auteur Hugh Howey et se déroule dans un avenir ruiné et toxique, où des milliers de personnes vivent dans un silo souterrain géant. Après que son shérif ait enfreint une règle cardinale et que des habitants meurent mystérieusement, l’ingénieur Juliette commence à découvrir des secrets choquants et la vérité sur le silo.
Rebecca Ferguson est la protagoniste de «Silo”tandis que des acteurs tels que David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Rebecca Ferguson, Iain Glen, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Ferdinand Kingsley, Shane McRae et Matt Gomez Hidaka font partie de la distribution principale.
LISTE DES ACTEURS ET PERSONNAGES DE « SILO »
1. Rebecca Ferguson comme Juliette
Rebecca Ferguson, une actrice suédoise qui a déjà joué dans « Dune » en tant que Lady Jessica, dans « Doctor Sleep » en tant que Rose the Hat et dans « The Greatest Showman » en tant que Jenny Lind, assume le rôle de Juliette, une ingénieure à la recherche de réponses à propos d’un meurtre. , mais il tombe sur un mystère qui va bien au-delà de ce qu’il aurait pu imaginer.
2. Rashida Jones comme Allison
Rashida Jones, qui a participé à des productions telles que « Parks and Recreation », « The Office », « Boston Public », « I Love You Man », « The Social Network » et « The Muppets », est chargée de jouer Allison, une femme qui travaille dans le service informatique.
3. Commun aux Sims
Common, rapero, activista y actor que en realidad se llama Lonnie Rashid Lynn, participó en películas como “Smokin’ Aces”, “John Wick: Chapter 2″, “Wanted” y “Suicide Squad”, asume el rol de Sims en la série « Silo”. C’est un chef de la sécurité judiciaire.
4. Tim Robbins comme Bernard
Tim Robbins, lauréat d’un Oscar du meilleur acteur dans un second rôle et d’un Golden Globe pour son rôle dans « Mystic River » et d’un autre Golden Globe du meilleur acteur pour « The Player », incarne Bernard, le patron du service informatique.
5. Avi Nash dans le rôle de Lukes Kyle
Avi Nash, connu pour son rôle de Siddiq dans la série télévisée AMC « The Walking Dead », est chargé de jouer Lukas Kyle, un expert du département informatique et astronome qui a de grands espoirs pour sa carrière.
Voici les acteurs qui complètent le casting de « Silo »:
- David Oyelowo comme Holston
- Iain Glen comme Pete Nichols
- Harriet Walter comme Martha Walker
- Chinaza Uche comme Paul Billings
- Ferdinand Kingsley comme George Wilkins
- Shane McRae comme Knox
- Matt Gomez Hidaka comme Cooper
- Rick Gomez comme Patrick Kennedy
