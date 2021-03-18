Life Is Strange Remastered Collection ajoute un Mocap facial complet sur PS5, PS4

La collection Life Is Strange Remastered sera lancée sur PlayStation 5 et PS4 plus tard cette année et proposera de nouveaux visuels et animations qui promettent de «donner une nouvelle vie à la grande distribution de personnages et d’histoires captivantes». Le bundle – disponible dans le cadre du nouveau jeu Life Is Strange: True Colors ‘Ultimate Edition et en tant que version autonome – comprend à la fois l’original Life Is Strange et son spin-off, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.
En plus des animations améliorées, il proposera également des visuels améliorés, des puzzles raffinés et diverses améliorations d’éclairage et de moteur. Toute la musique et le contenu de l’original seront également inclus, y compris l’épisode bonus ‘Farewell’ de Before the Storm. Vous pouvez consulter une bande-annonce ci-dessus.
