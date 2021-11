« Lies of P » présente son gameplay dans un nouveau trailer

Jack Wolfskin Pioneer Trail Women's Jacket - Black - Size: Medium - womens

Jack Wolfskin Pioneer Trail Women's Jacket Training outdoors in all weathers? The Jack Wolfskin Pioneer Trail Women's Jacket is an exceptional choice. The secret of the Jack Wolfskin Pioneer Trail Women's Jacket success lies in the design. The cut is extra wide for full freedom of movement. A long air vent runs around the waist of the jacket which provides excellent ventilation during your training sessions. The breathable fabric further enhances the wear climate and is slightly stretchy and feels pleasant even when worn next to the skin whilst the fixed hood comes with adjustable volume and field of vision. The pocket design has been specially tweaked for outdoor fitness training. The pockets have wider openings, angled differently and positioned slightly more to the side. This gives you the enhanced freedom of movement you need during your workout.