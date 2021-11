Les trophées Battlefield 2042 feront de vous un futur soldat

Kinguin Battlefield 2042 RoW Origin Voucher

Welcome to A World Transformed U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future — a future worth fighting for. Battle Through Epic, Changing Battlegrounds Battlefield 2042 introduces 7 vast maps for up to 128* players. From Seoul's cities to Egypt's deserts, every map offers a unique experience based on the natural environment. Employ A Cutting-edge Arsen...