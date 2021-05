Les joueurs de Final Fantasy XIV rendent hommage à Kentaro Miura

Fender Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster

Fender Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster, E-Guitar, Body: alder with crystal imitation, rosewood (dalbergia latifolia) fingerboard, maple neck, 6-saddle vintage synchronized tremolo, Mensur (25,5"") 648mm,Pickups: 3 V-Mod Single Coil Strat (bridge/neck/middle), Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (neck pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge/Middle Pickup), 1 tone (push/push), Fingerboard Radius 9,5 "" (241mm), Hardware Black-Nickel, Neck Shape Modern ""C"", 21 Frets, Nut Width 1,650"" (42mm), 1-Ply Black Pickguard, Vintage -Style Machine Heads, Original Strings Nickel Plated Steel (009-042), with Vintage -Style Hardshell Case with Final Fantasy XIV Logo, Custom Inlay at 12th Fret, Colour black, Made in Japan