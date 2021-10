Les figurines d’action The Witcher de Netflix arrivent de McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys- Action Figure, 15501-3

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play Figures are showcased in DC themed window box packaging Batman figure is based on the iconic style of Bruce Tim in Batman the Animated Series Figure comes with a base and various character specific accessories Batman's accessories include a Grappling Gun and Batarang Included collectable art card with Animated Batman artwork on the front, and character biography on the back