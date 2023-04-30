Les fans « s’entraînent » New James Bond est la star de Game of Thrones après une blague sur les réseaux sociaux

La quête pour trouver le nouveau James Bond n’a pas encore commencé selon la productrice de longue date Barbara Broccoli, mais les fans pensent qu’ils ont déjà déterminé qui reprendra le rôle convoité à la suite du départ de Daniel Craig. Grâce à une blague partagée en ligne par deux acteurs, les fans sont désormais convaincus que Game of Thrones étoile Richard Maddenpeut être le prochain acteur secoué mais pas remué.
La dernière « actualité du casting » selon les fans a été provoquée par une blague partagée dans une vidéo Instagram qui présentait Citadelle co-stars Madden et Stanley Tucci. La vidéo a vu le couple rire ensemble tout en buvant des Martinis. Tucci a été vu en train de demander à Madden comment était son martini, avec le Éternels l’acteur répond « Délicieux ».
Dans le grand schéma des choses, c’est loin d’être une confirmation, mais pour les fans, il suffisait d’inonder la vidéo de commentaires qui saluaient essentiellement Madden comme le nouveau James Bond, même si nous devrons probablement attendre un peu plus longtemps pour savoir si c’est le cas… bien qu’ils puissent être sous le choc s’il s’avère que c’est Tucci à la place.
L’héritage de James Bond continuera avec une nouvelle star.
Lorsqu’il a été révélé que Daniel Craig quittait le rôle de James Bond, il y a eu des spéculations instantanées sur qui pourrait prendre sa place. Cela a vu une liste d’acteurs allant d’Idris Elba à Henry Cavill en passant par Regé Jean-Page, Tom Hardy et Chiwetel Ejiofor faire l’objet de rumeurs ou de fans dans le rôle, mais beaucoup d’entre eux se sont retirés de la course au cours des derniers mois. D’autres acteurs comme Kraven le chasseurIl a été confirmé qu’Aaron Taylor-Johnson avait subi des tests d’écran pour le rôle, mais pour l’instant, rien n’indique qui pourrait réellement assumer le rôle emblématique joué pour la première fois à l’écran par Sean Connery il y a six décennies.
En février, Barbara Broccoli a mis fin à toutes les rumeurs sur le prochain Bond en disant que le casting n’avait pas commencé sur le nouveau film, mais elle a déjà taquiné une nouvelle direction pour le retour de l’énigmatique espion. L’année dernière, elle a dit :
« Lorsque vous changez d’acteur, vous devez réimaginer la direction que prendra le film. Lorsque vous embauchez un acteur, vous espérez passer au moins une décennie avec lui et faire quatre, cinq ou six films avec lui. . Donc, vous devez réfléchir, ‘quelle est la trajectoire? Qu’est-ce que cet acteur va apporter? Comment allez-vous faire évoluer la série dans une autre direction ? Il ne s’agit pas seulement de feuilleter Spotlight et de dire: « Oh, il y a un gars qui mesure 6’1″ ». Nous allons prendre notre temps. Nous voulons avoir une idée de l’endroit où nous voulons aller avec la série et nous voulons faire avant de faire venir quelqu’un d’autre. Nous commencerons probablement le processus avec [writers] Rob [Wade] et Neil [Purvis] et nous verrons où nous allons ! »
Alors que la quête pour trouver le successeur de Daniel Craig se poursuit, les fans continueront de spéculer partout et chaque fois que possible.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Illwinter Game Design Dominions 4: Thrones of AscensionYou are a God! You are master and ruler of a loyal nation. You have unimaginable powers at your disposal. You have claimed this world as yours. But there are others who stand in your way. You must defeat and destroy these pretenders. Only then can you ascend to godhood and become the new Pantokrator.
-
Telltale Games, Game of Thrones - A Telltale Games Series Steam EditionGame of Thrones is one of the most popular series ever made, especially when it made its jump to the realm of television on HBO. It's popularity grew to such heights that it was inevitable that a video game was made in the realm. But few could have expected that it would be Telltale Games who would take on the challenge of not just going to the world of Westeros, but also creating a new story to tell in it. Yet, that's exactly what they did in this six part series. This Game of Thrones story takes place in a part of the world that the books and TV show have barely touched, the realm of House Forrester in the Ironwood. Originally, they were loyal to the House Stark, but as things unravel in the Seven Kingdoms due to the War of the Five Kings, House Forrester has to make some grand decisions that could change not only their fate, but the fate of the whole realm. Like all Telltale titles, your choices will affect how the game goes, and with six chapters, that's a lot of decisions that could lead to many unexpected results. Adding to the intrigue of it all is that classic Game of Thrones characters make their appearance in the Telltale series, including the Lannisters. So if you're ready for a brand new story in the world you know, and if you're ready to see what other dark tales Westeros has to offer, then don't miss this adventure.
-
1C-SoftClub, A Game of Thrones - GenesisWhat King will you be? Conqueror, Usurper or Diplomat? "A Game of Thrones - Genesis" immerses you into the heart of the battles and intrigues between the Houses that shaped the Kingdom of Westeros. From Nymeria's arrival in the Kingdom of Dorne to the awakening of the "Others" beyond the Wall, you'll live the origins of A Game of Thrones saga through more than 1000 years of history, by taking part in Westeros' founding events and largest battles. In this great strategy game, victory does not necessarily result from brute force. You can choose to use a military approach and besiege your opponents, strangle them in an economical war, or even use dirty tricks and diplomacy to politically crush them. Treachery and deception are everywhere and can be more efficient than the most powerful army. So watch your back and show no mercy if you want to keep sat on the Iron Throne. Key Features: The video game adaptation of the fantasy saga "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George RR Martin. A deep and exciting gameplay combining strategy, diplomacy and politics. Discover the origins of the universe of the Iron Throne through the Story mode, and participate in major conflicts that have shaped Westeros. Compete against up to 7 other players in multiplayer. Form alliances, break them, show subtle tactics and crush your opponents!
-
Paradox Interactive, Age of Wonders II: The Wizard's ThroneAge of Wonders II is the wildly anticipated sequel to the award-winning strategy phenomenon. Delivering an invigorating mix of Empire Building, Role-playing, and Warfare, Age of Wonders II brings s turn-based strategy to new heights. Awakened to join an immortal group of Wizards in the Circle of Evermore, you must restore balance to a world on the brink of collapse. Key features: Explore a world full of mythical creatures and mysterious lands. Build an impressive force as an all-powerful Wizard through dangerous perils and exhilarating challenges. Dictate the fate of the world from within your Wizard's Tower, a transmitter of power used to channel your ground-shaking spells. Immerse yourself in a legendary story during a single-player campaign with 20 scenarios full of intrigue, action, and suspense. Reign supreme over one of 12 distinct and races such as Elves, Frostlings, Draconians, Dwarves, Halflings, Humans, and even the Undead. Conquer your enemies with over 130 unique units such as steam cannons, airships and mammoth riders. Specialize in 7 spheres of magic including Air, Fire, Life and Death. Enlist the aid of more than 30 loyal champion heroes who possess the unique ability to wield over 100 mighty artifacts. Research and cast powerful enchantments, fierce combat magic, and world altering spells. Confront rivals in Multiplayer via a LAN or over the Internet for up to 8 players - options include Play by Email, Hot Seat, and the exciting Simultaneous-Turn System allowing all players to move at the same time!
-
2K Sid Meier’s Civilization V Game of the Year EditionBecome Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the dawn of man into the space age: Wage war, conduct diplomacy, discover new technologies, go head-to-head with some of history’s greatest leaders and build the most powerful empire the world has ever known.
-
GSC Game World, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of PripyatWith over 2 million copies sold, the new episode of the most internationally successful S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series seamlessly connects to the first part of the Shadow of Chernobyl. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat takes PC gamers once again into the vicinity of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor that exploded in 1986. This so-called "Zone" is a highly contaminated area cordoned off by the military and now is combed through by the so-called stalkers, modern fortune hunters, in search of unique artifacts. In the role of Agent Alexander Degtyarev, who is dressed up as stalker, the player has to investigate the mysterious disappearance of five military helicopters and thereby stand one’s ground against the various stalker groups. One of the first DirectX11 games Story begins where S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl has ended Photorealistic exclusion Zone : All locations are recreated by their true-to-life prototypes based on photographs New exciting storyline with a number of unique characters Extended system of handmade side quests New monsters: Chimera and Burer. New behavior and abilities for all monsters New A-Life system, created using the players’ best-liked elements of the first two games in series Emissions considerably influence the world of the Zone Sleep function added into the game New player’s interface Possibility to continue the game after completion in a free play mode Up to 32 players can compete in the multiplayer part. Four different play modes and a countless amount of maps are available
-
Paradox Interactive Age of Wonders II: The Wizards ThroneAge of Wonders II is the wildly anticipated sequel to the award-winning strategy phenomenon. Delivering an invigorating mix of Empire Building, Role-playing, and Warfare, Age of Wonders II brings s turn-based strategy to new heights.
-
Ubisoft, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate EditionUltimate Edition \ Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York - Ultimate Edition includes: The base game The Warlords of New York expansion A level 30 boost, allowing you to jump right into the Warlords of New York campaign The instant unlock of all 6 endgame specializations 8 exclusive Classified assignments missions The Battleworn secret service pack The First Responder pack The Elite Agent pack 1 exclusive emote 1 exclusive outfit About This Game HISTORY WILL REMEMBER In Tom Clancy’s The Division:registered: 2, the fate of the free world is on the line. Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington DC to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. The Division 2 is an online, action shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player-progression are essential. Liberate Washington DC Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic and hostile world. Stronger with your team Specialize and fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive adversial PVP mode. Genre-defining endgame Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends.
-
Tom Grimm Das Inoffizielle House Of The Dragon Kochbuch: Für Alle Fans Von Game Of Thrones!Binding : Gebundene Ausgabe, Edition : 1, Label : Dorling Kindersley Verlag, Publisher : Dorling Kindersley Verlag, medium : Gebundene Ausgabe, numberOfPages : 160, publicationDate : 2022-08-15, releaseDate : 2022-08-15, authors : Tom Grimm, ISBN : 3831045348
-
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,Feral Interactive (Mac), Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year EditionDeveloped by Rocksteady Studios, Batman: Arkham City builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum, sending players soaring into Arkham City, the new maximum security "home" for all of Gotham City's thugs, gangsters and insane criminal masterminds. The game features an unique combination of melee combat, stealth, investigative and speed-based challenge gameplay. Set inside the heavily fortified walls of a sprawling district in the heart of Gotham City, this highly anticipated sequel introduces a brand-new story that draws together a new all-star cast of classic characters and murderous villains from the Batman universe, as well as a vast range of new and enhanced gameplay features to deliver the ultimate experience as the Dark Knight. Become the Dark Knight - Batman: Arkham City delivers a genuinely authentic Batman experience with advanced, compelling gameplay on every level: high-impact street brawls, nail-biting stealth, multifaceted forensic investigation, epic super-villain encounters and unexpected glimpses into Batman's tortured psychology. Play as Catwoman - Catwoman is a fully playable character in Batman: Arkham City who has her own storyline in the main game which is seamlessly interwoven with Batman's story arc. Her navigation skills, combat moves and gadgetry have been specifically designed to deliver a fully featured and unique experience. There's a darkness that lies at the heart of Arkham City, and in that darkness is not only the Joker, but a man named Hugo Strange. You're placed into the city for some unknown reasons, you have to find out what Strange is after, all the while trying to stop the other villains who call Arkham City home from causing havoc in the streets, and beyond. You were confined in Arkham Asylum, no more! The streets and buildings of Gotham City are your playground now. Navigate them to your hearts content and see just how …
-
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,Feral Interactive (Mac), Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition EUROPEDeveloped by Rocksteady Studios, Batman: Arkham City builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum, sending players soaring into Arkham City, the new maximum security "home" for all of Gotham City's thugs, gangsters and insane criminal masterminds. The game features an unique combination of melee combat, stealth, investigative and speed-based challenge gameplay. Set inside the heavily fortified walls of a sprawling district in the heart of Gotham City, this highly anticipated sequel introduces a brand-new story that draws together a new all-star cast of classic characters and murderous villains from the Batman universe, as well as a vast range of new and enhanced gameplay features to deliver the ultimate experience as the Dark Knight. Become the Dark Knight - Batman: Arkham City delivers a genuinely authentic Batman experience with advanced, compelling gameplay on every level: high-impact street brawls, nail-biting stealth, multifaceted forensic investigation, epic super-villain encounters and unexpected glimpses into Batman's tortured psychology. Play as Catwoman - Catwoman is a fully playable character in Batman: Arkham City who has her own storyline in the main game which is seamlessly interwoven with Batman's story arc. Her navigation skills, combat moves and gadgetry have been specifically designed to deliver a fully featured and unique experience. There's a darkness that lies at the heart of Arkham City, and in that darkness is not only the Joker, but a man named Hugo Strange. You're placed into the city for some unknown reasons, you have to find out what Strange is after, all the while trying to stop the other villains who call Arkham City home from causing havoc in the streets, and beyond. You were confined in Arkham Asylum, no more! The streets and buildings of Gotham City are your playground now. Navigate them to your hearts content and see just how …
-
Asmodee Digital, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - Definitive EditionThe Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - Definitive Edition includes: - Two additional campaigns: The Shadow’s Fall & The Witch-King’s Grasp and their respective heroes. - A brand new mode: the Mirror of Galadriel which lets you test your deck in randomly generated quests. - The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game's current owners will get the Definitive Edition for free. Build a deck of iconic heroes and challenge the forces of Sauron in this thrilling tactical card game. Travel through famous locations, complete story-driven quests and forge a new legend of Middle-earth on your own or with a friend in cooperative mode. But beware: the Eye of Sauron is searching for you. If you draw his attention, all will be lost... Answer the call of untold adventures, face the dark forces of Sauron and protect the Free Peoples of Middle-earth. Allies will gather, foes will arise and so your journey begins. The time has come for you to form and lead your own fellowship of heroes through three immersive story-driven campaigns, each with its own unique narrative and challenges. Pick three heroes from some of the most emblematic characters of Middle-earth and build your deck around their specific abilities and powers. Each Hero has one of four spheres of influence, Leadership, Lore, Spirit, or Tactics, allowing you to play specific reinforcement cards while in-game. Choose wisely when building your deck and make the most of each of your heroes to get an edge over your opponents during the immersive campaigns. Set in famous locations across Middle-earth, you will enjoy hours of gameplay and choices to write your own adventure that will be sung for ages to come. While your journeys may contain great challenges, taking advantage of your heroes and decks will earn you victory in …