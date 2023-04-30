Les fans « s’entraînent » New James Bond est la star de Game of Thrones après une blague sur les réseaux sociaux

Telltale Games, Game of Thrones - A Telltale Games Series Steam Edition

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series ever made, especially when it made its jump to the realm of television on HBO. It's popularity grew to such heights that it was inevitable that a video game was made in the realm. But few could have expected that it would be Telltale Games who would take on the challenge of not just going to the world of Westeros, but also creating a new story to tell in it. Yet, that's exactly what they did in this six part series. This Game of Thrones story takes place in a part of the world that the books and TV show have barely touched, the realm of House Forrester in the Ironwood. Originally, they were loyal to the House Stark, but as things unravel in the Seven Kingdoms due to the War of the Five Kings, House Forrester has to make some grand decisions that could change not only their fate, but the fate of the whole realm. Like all Telltale titles, your choices will affect how the game goes, and with six chapters, that's a lot of decisions that could lead to many unexpected results. Adding to the intrigue of it all is that classic Game of Thrones characters make their appearance in the Telltale series, including the Lannisters. So if you're ready for a brand new story in the world you know, and if you're ready to see what other dark tales Westeros has to offer, then don't miss this adventure.