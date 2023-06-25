Les fans de Mortal Kombat perdent la tête à cause de Johnny Cage de Karl Urban Tease In Cast Photo

Le premier regard sur le casting d’un film est toujours un moment précaire de toute production cinématographique. La question de savoir si les fans seront d’accord avec les décisions de casting est généralement répondue assez tôt, et après cela, il est difficile de défaire la réaction initiale. Dans le cas d Combat mortel 2le casting de Karl Urbain comme Johnny Cage avait déjà reçu le sceau d’approbation de beaucoup, et la révélation d’hier de l’ensemble du casting a vu Internet se déchaîner sur Urban avant même qu’il n’entre complètement dans son rôle.
La photo partagée par le producteur du film Todd Garner, qui a révélé les « nouveaux amis et anciens amis » de la franchise a créé son propre émoi, mais les fans ont ensuite commencé à remarquer le visage rasé d’Urban et sa coiffure aux pointes givrées et ont immédiatement sauté sur son apparence en tant que un aperçu de ce à quoi sa version de Johnny Cage va ressembler dans le film. Vous pouvez consulter les réactions à l’apparence d’Urban ci-dessous.
Bien que Combat mortel n’a pas tout à fait atteint les sommets de certaines adaptations récentes de jeux vidéo, le film en a fait assez pour assurer la poursuite de la franchise, ce qui signifie une suite potentiellement plus grande et meilleure. Le succès potentiel du redémarrage en 2021 du jeu de combat violent a été entravé par la pandémie de Covid, et c’est quelque chose qui a clairement été pris en compte lorsque le feu vert a été donné à la suite. Avec le retour de Simon McQuoid à la réalisation, nous pouvons probablement nous attendre à Combat mortel 2 suivre à peu près la même ligne que le premier film.
Mortal Kombat 2 sera-t-il une suite plus importante ?
Il y a tout lieu de s’attendre à ce que Combat mortel 2 apportera quelque chose de plus grand et de plus élaboré aux écrans que son prédécesseur, avec un certain nombre de nouveaux membres de la distribution rejoignant ceux qui reviennent à leurs rôles précédents. Lewis Tan de Cole Young, Jessica McNamee de Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson de Kano, Mehcad Brooks de Jax, Tadanobu Asano de Raiden, Ludi Lin de Liu Kang, Chin Han de Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim de Sub-Zero et Hiroyuki Sanada de Scorpion sont de retour pour la suite.
La suite n’a certainement pas hésité à élargir ce casting, Johnny Cage d’Urban n’étant que l’un des personnages classiques rejoignant le combat. Martyn Ford a récemment rejoint la production en tant que Shao Khan, avec Desmond Chiam en tant que King Jerrod, Tati Gabrielle en tant que Jade, Adeline Rudolph en tant que Kitana, Ana Thu Nguyen en tant que Queen Sindel et Damon Harriman en tant que Quan Chi.
La production du film semble avancer malgré la grève de l’écrivain actuel, et bien que la grève d’un acteur potentiel puisse mettre un frein aux travaux, les choses semblent se mettre en place. Combat mortel 2 comme une sortie potentielle en 2024, bien que la date de sortie réelle n’ait pas encore été révélée. Avec 2021 Combat mortel ayant ravi de nombreux fans, l’arrivée de Johnny Cage et d’un certain nombre d’autres personnages de jeux vidéo populaires, la suite semble se préparer à être un autre succès et pourrait s’avérer être l’énorme succès que le premier film aurait pu être sans les retombées de la pandémie.
