Les fans de Mortal Kombat perdent la tête à cause de Johnny Cage de Karl Urban Tease In Cast Photo

B&W Occasion B+W 72mm XS-Pro Digital 010 UV-Haze MRC Nano Filtre

This UV Filter blocks the invisible UV component of light from the sky, which can cause blur and to which many colour films react with a blue cast. These filters should be called UV-Blocking Filters, because there are filters for technical applications that pass UV radiation and block all the other wavelengths. Nevertheless, the short term "UV Filter" has become established among photographers. UV Filters are ideal for photography in high altitudes (in the mountains), by the sea and in regions with very clean air.