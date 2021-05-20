Les compositeurs de «  Star Wars: The Bad Batch  » ont pleuré pour une fin émotionnelle

Pop! Vinyl Star Wars Clone Wars Wrecker Pop! Vinyl Figure

The all new Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko Pop! Vinyl of Wrecker is finally here! This is a MUST HAVE for any fan of Star Wars and especially every fan of The Clone Wars: Animated Series! Apart from the 501st, the Bad Batch (Clone Force 99) are easily our favourite clones! The Bad Batch are a group of elite soldiers. They are essentially clones which had mutated during their creation on Kamino. This sounds unfortunate, but benefits the Bad Batch as each clone has almost a "desirable" mutation. Wrecker is extremely strong and large with a short temper and constantly wants to fight and destroy. One of our favourite quotes of his is when Anakin Skywalker allows him to blow up the Separatist dreadnought. "Oh, seriously? I get to blow it up? The whole stinking thing?! This is the happiest day of my life." As, arguably, one of the most fun and loveable members of the Bad Batch; Wrecker would make a fine addition to any Star Wars Pop collection!