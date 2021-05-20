Les compositeurs de «  Star Wars: The Bad Batch  » ont pleuré pour une fin émotionnelle

Le compositeur de la série animée ‘Star Wars: Le mauvais lot’, Kevin Kiner a révélé que la fin était si émouvante qu’elle a fait pleurer les musiciens en charge de la bande originale.
Kiner a travaillé dans l’univers ‘Star Wars’ depuis George Lucas a commencé la série animée en 3D, ‘Star Wars: La guerre des clones’ en 2008, l’implication émotionnelle du musicien avec la granquicia est donc évidente.
J’ai travaillé sur la finale de #TheBadBatch. Question rapide, est-ce normal de travailler sur un signal si fort que vous vous mettez à pleurer?
– Musique de Kiner Brothers (@KinerMusic)
15 mai 2021
Grâce à son compte Twitter, Kiner a révélé qu’une composition de la fin de la première saison de «The Bad Batch» était si triste qu’elle l’a fait pleurer: «J’ai travaillé sur la fin de The Bad Batch. Une petite question. Est-ce normal de travailler tellement sur un morceau que l’on se met à pleurer? «
Après sa première sur la plate-forme Disney + le 4 mai, « The Bad Batch » suit un groupe de clones génétiquement modifiés, qui ont des capacités spéciales telles que des sens accrus ou une force supplémentaire alors qu’ils se lancent dans une série d’aventures après « The Clone Wars » .
Pour le moment, «Star Wars: The Bad Batch» se poursuit avec la première de ses nouveaux épisodes sur la plateforme Disney.
