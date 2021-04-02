LEGO Star Wars: La saga Skywalker retardée au-delà du printemps 2021

Titre LEGO prévu LEGO Star Was: The Skywalker Saga été visant une sortie au printemps 2021 sur PlayStation 5 et PlayStation 4, mais il a été retardé à une date non spécifiée. La nouvelle vient du développeur TT Games, qui déclare qu’il lui faut simplement « plus de temps ».
Compte tenu de la portée de la saga Skywalker – elle couvre toutes les lignes principales Guerres des étoiles film dans un jeu en monde ouvert, avec plus de 300 personnages jouables – le retard n’est pas une énorme surprise, surtout si l’on considère le climat actuel de cette industrie en plein essor.
TT Games dit qu’il partagera « le calendrier de lancement mis à jour dès que possible », donc nous devrions entendre quelque chose de plus concret dans un avenir relativement proche.
