L’effet d’entraînement WandaVision sera ressenti dans Captain Marvel 2 & Doctor Strange 2

Diamond Select Marvel Legends In 3D Comic Captain America 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! He's an American Legend! DST captures the first Avenger as a half-scale bust, the newest in the Legends in 3D line of busts. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this half-scale resin bust features incredible detail that's almost as large as life. Limited to only 1000 pieces,