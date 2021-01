Le tournoi The Floor is Lava de TheGrefg commence le 14 janvier!

Dali Sub K-14F White Gloss - PRIX A NÉGOCIER SUR LE SITE

Subwoofer Dali SUB K-14 F Whether the task is to fill the room with stereo music or to feel the subtle tremor from a movie soundtrack the new DALI SUB K-14 F will deliver! Build around a 14” aluminium long stroke woofer and with a 500 watts class D amplifier the DALI SUB K-14 F has the power and the control