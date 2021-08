Le Royaume rejoint La Casa de Papel

Funko-Pop TV: La CASA de Papel-Rio Collectible Figure, 44198, Multicolore

From La Casa de Papel, Rio, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko Figure stands 9cm and comes in a window display box Check out the other La Casa de Papel figures from Funko Collect them all Funko POP! is the 2018 Toy of the Year and People's Choice award winner