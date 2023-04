Le nouveau de Qualcomm va révolutionner le jeu mobile : il transforme les jeux 1080p et 30 FPS en 4K et 60 FPS

2K Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition

Experience the game in gorgeous 4K resolution at up to 60 fps in single-player and online co-op. Add more couch co-op mayhem with expanded local split-screen support for up to 4 players. Bonus Content Included: Multiverse Final Form Amara Cosmetic Pack Multiverse Final Form FL4K Cosmetic Pack Multiverse Final Form Moze Cosmetic Pack Multiverse Final Form Zane Cosmetic Pack The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Features A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE Become one of 4 new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. NEW BORDERLANDS Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each with unique environments and enemies.