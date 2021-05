Le groupe «  Parks and Recreation  » Mouse Rat sortira «  The Awesome Album  »

Scooby Doo Collegiate Hoodie - Royal Blue - XXL - Royal Blue

Show off your love of Scooby and the Gang with this awesome letterman-style design!Grab some Official Scooby Doo gear and start solving mysteries with Scooby and the Gang! Are you more like Fred? The good-natured, charismatic leader of the group? Velma, sharper and smarter than the rest, figuring out who the villain is? Or are you more like shaggy? Wanting to take it easy, eat, and relax... only using a fraction of your power?Hoodies are made from pre-shrunk 70% Cotton / 30% Polyester mix. If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.