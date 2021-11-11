Le gameplay de Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition divulgué avant le lancement, révèle de nouvelles fonctionnalités

11 novembre 2021 13:22:14 IST
Images de gameplay de Grand Theft Auto : La trilogie – L’édition définitive a été divulgué en ligne, juste avant la sortie officielle du jeu aujourd’hui, le 11 novembre. Des heures de séquences ont été divulguées des éditions remasterisées de Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, et Grand Theft Auto III, fournissant un aperçu clair de ce à quoi ressemblent réellement les jeux.
Après la fuite, Rockstar Games a également publié trois captures d’écran des jeux remasterisés, qui révèlent des détails sur la nouvelle molette de sélection d’armes et les interfaces utilisateur.
Les clips de gameplay divulgués donnent une meilleure idée de la façon dont le GTA V-Les commandes inspirées du jeu fonctionnent réellement, ainsi que la façon dont les versions remasterisées des jeux fonctionnent. La séquence comprend également une scène avec le joueur apparaissant dans un tank après avoir activé un code de triche.
D’autres améliorations incluent une meilleure navigation dans les mini-applications des jeux et des graphismes remaniés. Le jeu comprendra des mises à niveau tout en conservant la sensation et l’apparence classiques des versions originales.
Le jeu sera disponible numériquement pour PlayStation 4 et 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One et les nouvelles consoles Series X/S via le Rockstar Games Launcher.
Une version physique du jeu sera lancée le 7 décembre, tandis que les versions Android et iOS devraient être lancées au premier semestre 2022.
Sur Switch, le GTA : édition définitive comportera des commandes à écran tactile et une visée contrôlée par le mouvement, tandis que les utilisateurs de PC constateront que le jeu comprend la compatibilité avec la technologie DLSS de Nvidia.
Le jeu comprendra également des fonctionnalités modernes de qualité de vie telles que des trophées sur PlayStation et des réalisations sur Xbox.
Alors que Rockstar a confirmé que les jeux remasterisés comprendront plus de 200 chansons sur 29 stations de radio, les créateurs sont restés muets sur les six pistes qui ont été supprimées de Grand Theft Auto Vice City en 2012, y compris Wow par Kate Bush et Ozzy Osbourne’s Aboyer à la lune.
Des rumeurs sur le Grand Theft Auto : la trilogie définitive a fait surface pour la première fois en février de cette année, mais la spéculation a pris de l’ampleur en août. Le mois dernier, Rockstar a confirmé la sortie du jeu.
.
