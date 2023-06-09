Le film The Legend of Zelda aurait été éclairé en vert après le succès du film Super Mario Bros.

Des rapports ont émergé suggérant qu’Universal et Illumination sont actuellement engagés dans des négociations pour apporter LA légende de Zelda au grand écran. S’appuyant sur le succès retentissant de Le film Super Mario Bros., les studios collaborent activement avec Nintendo pour lancer le développement d’un long métrage centré sur la franchise de jeux vidéo. Ces rumeurs ont gagné du terrain après avoir été discutées dans un récent épisode de The Hot Mic avec Jeff Sneider et John Rocha. On pense que si l’accord se concrétise, ce projet marquerait une étape majeure pour Illumination, le positionnant comme un acteur important dans le domaine des adaptations de jeux vidéo.
En 2015, des rumeurs avaient circulé à propos d’une série télévisée en direct basée sur LA légende de Zelda, qui aurait été en préparation chez Netflix. Cependant, il semble que Nintendo ait pris la décision d’arrêter la production après que les détails de la série aient été divulgués à la presse. Le comédien et doubleur Adam Conover, qui avait un aperçu de la question en raison de son implication dans un projet de film Claymation Star Fox avec Nintendo, a partagé son point de vue lors d’une interview sur le podcast The Serf Times.
Conover a révélé que Nintendo avait abandonné à la fois le Renard étoilé film et LA légende de Zelda série comme conséquence directe des fuites, faisant la lumière sur les circonstances entourant les entreprises annulées.
« Cela ne signifie probablement rien pour personne, mais c’est une histoire que j’ai l’impression de pouvoir raconter maintenant. En 2015, il y avait cette nouvelle que Netflix allait faire une émission télévisée Legend of Zelda… c’était censé être en direct- action show et ça a eu beaucoup de couverture dans la presse gaming… En même temps, je travaillais à CollegeHumor et nous avions un projet secret où nous allions faire une version claymation de Star Fox avec Nintendo.
Puis, un mois plus tard, tout à coup, il y a eu des rapports que Netflix n’allait plus faire sa Legend of Zelda. J’étais comme ‘Qu’est-ce qui s’est passé?’ Et puis j’ai entendu de mon patron que nous ne faisions plus notre Star Fox. J’étais comme, ‘Qu’est-ce qui s’est passé?’ Il m’a dit : ‘Quelqu’un chez Netflix a divulgué le truc de Legend of Zelda, ils n’étaient pas censés en parler, Nintendo a paniqué… et ils ont tout coupé, tout le programme pour adapter ces choses. »
Le succès de Super Mario augmente les chances du film The Legend of Zelda
Sorti le 5 avril 2023, Le film Super Mario Bros. a captivé le public du monde entier, se révélant être un succès monumental dans le monde des films d’animation. Il a rapidement été acclamé, devenant l’un des films les plus rentables de tous les temps avec un chiffre d’affaires dépassant 1,3 milliard de dollars. Établissant des records au box-office, le film a battu les records précédents du plus grand week-end d’ouverture mondial pour un long métrage d’animation et a consolidé sa place en tant qu’adaptation de jeu vidéo la plus rentable de l’histoire. S’appuyant sur le triomphe monumental du film Super Mario Bros., Nintendo développerait activement une suite et explorerait les possibilités de films dérivés centrés sur des personnages comme Luigi et Donkey Kong.
Les réalisations remarquables du film ont également suscité l’intérêt d’élargir davantage l’univers cinématographique des propriétés emblématiques de Nintendo. Avec un œil stratégique sur les projets futurs, il est très attendu que d’autres franchises Nintendo vénérées suivront, avec LA légende de Zelda étant un candidat de choix pour le traitement cinématographique. Nintendo, initialement réticent à l’idée d’adaptations en live-action, a subi un changement de perspective important en annonçant sa collaboration avec Illumination Entertainment, une filiale d’Universal Pictures, pour produire Le film Super Mario Bros.
